College Football Which colleges had the most players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Updated Apr. 28, 2025 10:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, one of the under-the-radar storylines was whether Ohio State would set the record for the most players selected from one school in a draft. The defending national champion Buckeyes had over a dozen players who were viewed as potential draft picks, making it possible that they could break the record Georgia set in 2022 with 15.

Ultimately, Ohio State fell short of that mark. But it still had a number of players get drafted in 2025, including four first-round selections and three second-round picks.

Did Ohio State have the most players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here are the 10 schools with the most draft picks this year.

10 schools with the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

ADVERTISEMENT

T6. Michigan: 7

The Wolverines might have underwhelmed in 2024, but Sherrone Moore's squad still produced a handful of NFL players. Defensive tackle Mason Graham led the way out of the group, getting picked fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns after they traded down from the No. 2 overall pick. Tight end Colston Loveland was drafted five picks later by the Chicago Bears, while defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was taken at No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins, tying Michigan's school record for the most first-round picks in a single draft.

It appeared for much of the year that the Wolverines would break that record, but Will Johnson slid to the second round due to reported knee concerns. The Arizona Cardinals eventually drafted the standout corner in Round 2. Josaiah Stewart went to the Los Angeles Rams in Round 3 before two more Wolverines (Kalel Mullings, Myles Hinton) were picked in Round 6.

Miami's return to title contention this past season led to several Hurricanes players getting selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Most notable, of course, was Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans at the top of the draft, making the quarterback the third player in program history to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick.

Elijah Arroyo was the only other Hurricanes player drafted in the first two days, with the Seattle Seahawks grabbing the tight end in Round 2. Running back Damien Martinez, another Seahawks pick, had a bit of a surprising fall to the seventh round. Before that, Andres Borregales was the first kicker off the board. The New England Patriots drafted Borregales in the sixth round.

T6. LSU: 7

For the sixth time in seven years, LSU had a player selected in the top five of the draft. Will Campbell joined that recent lineage — which includes Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Ja'Marr Chase — when the Patriots drafted him with the fourth overall pick. New England double-dipped on LSU players when it took edge rusher Bradyn Swinson in the fifth round.

Mason Taylor will join them in the AFC East as the New York Jets nabbed the tight end in the second round. Emery Jones Jr. (Baltimore Ravens) and Sai'vion Jones (Denver Broncos) were also Day 2 picks.

T6. Florida: 7

Similar to Michigan, Florida also had strong 2025 NFL Draft class after a disappointing 2024 season. However, there weren't any Gators players drafted until Day 3. The Titans made wide receiver Chimere Dike the first pick of the fourth round. The Houston Texans picked up Graham Mertz in the sixth round. Jeremy Crawshaw was the only punter taken in the draft, with the Broncos drafting him in the sixth round as well.

T6. Alabama: 7

Even after Nick Saban's departure, Alabama had no problem sending players into the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys helped Alabama extend its streak of having a player selected in the first round of the draft to 17 years when they took offensive tackle Tyler Booker at No. 12. Another NFC East team got themselves a Crimson Tide player in the first round as well, with the Philadelphia Eagles trading up one spot to land linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

The Seahawks picked up Jalen Milroe in Round 3, making him Alabama's fifth quarterback drafted since 2020 (including Jalen Hurts). Seattle doubled up on Alabama players with tight end Robbie Ouzts in the fifth round.

5. Ole Miss: 8

Jaxson Dart joined an elite group of former Rebels when the New York Giants traded back into the first round to draft him. He then became just the third Ole Miss quarterback to be a first-round pick, along with Archie and Eli Manning.

Dart wasn't the first Ole Miss player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, though. The Cardinals snatched up defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the 16th overall pick. On Day 2, the Los Angeles Chargers picked up wide receiver Tre Harris late in the second round, while the Washington Commanders added cornerback Trey Amos six picks later. Then the Carolina Panthers drafted edge Princely Umanmielen in the third round, giving Lane Kiffin's squad its fifth pick in the first two days of the draft following Ole Miss' impressive 2024 season.

4. Oregon: 10

Oregon, which was the only team that entered the 2024 College Football Playoff with an undefeated record, was well represented in the 2025 NFL Draft. The first former Duck to hear his name called was Derrick Harmon. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the defensive tackle with the No. 21 overall pick in one of the more emotional stories from draft weekend. The Commanders gave Oregon another first-round pick when they took offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. at No. 29.

The Rams used their first pick on an Oregon player as well, drafting tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round after they traded out of the first round. Jordan Burch (Cardinals) and Jamaree Caldwell (Chargers) were third-round selections, showing just how good Oregon's defensive line was this past season. The Browns then made a pretty surprising pick when they took quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

3. Texas: 12

Steve Sarkisian's continued resurrection of Texas' program was on display over the weekend, with 12 Longhorns players getting drafted. Two of them were picked by the Green Bay Packers, who hosted the 2025 NFL Draft. Matthew Golden took the mic to electrify the Green Bay crowd after he became the first wide receiver the team has drafted in the first round in 23 years. Barryn Sorrell, a rare Day 3 pick who was in attendance at the draft, also had his moment with the Packers faithful when the edge rusher was taken in the fourth round.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 9, New Orleans Saints) and cornerback Jahdae Barron (No. 20, Broncos) were the Longhorns' other first-round picks. Alfred Collins (San Francisco 49ers) and Andrew Mukuba (Eagles) were taken in the second round. The Cowboys picked up Jaydon Blue in the fifth round as he figures to compete for a role in their running back rotation.

2. Georgia: 13

For many programs, getting 13 players drafted would be a record. But that's just becoming another year for Georgia under Kirby Smart. Bulldogs players came off the board early and often in the 2025 draft, with the 49ers taking Mykel Williams at No. 11 and the Atlanta Falcons drafting fellow edge Jalon Walker at No. 15. Malaki Starks became the third Georgia player selected in the first round when the Ravens drafted the safety with the 27th pick.

All three of Georgia's starting interior offensive linemen — Tate Ratledge (Detroit Lions), Dylan Fairchild (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jared Wilson (Patriots) — were taken on Day 2. Arian Smith (Jets) and Trevor Etienne (Panthers) were picked early on Day 3.

1. Ohio State: 14

It appeared Ohio State would threaten to tie or break the record Georgia set for the most players selected in one draft (15) early on Day 2. Seven Buckeyes players were taken in the first 45 picks of the 2025 draft. In the end, they had to settle for tying the program's record of 14, matching its high from 2004. Still, Ohio State saw four of its players — Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Donovan Jackson (Minnesota Vikings), Tyleik Williams (Lions) and Josh Simmons (Kansas City Chiefs) — get drafted in the first round, the most of any school this year.

Quinshon Judkins (Browns), TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots) and JT Tuimoloau (Indianapolis Colts) were early second-round picks. The Steelers picked up a pair of Ohio State's leaders from its national championship-winning team on Day 3, drafting edge Jack Sawyer in the fourth round and quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round.

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NFL Draft National Football League College Football

share