College Football College football Week 5 top plays: Michigan-Wisconsin, Arkansas-Georgia, more

Week 5 of the college football season brings some of the most anticipated matchups of the season so far.

Starting things off, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff is back in Madison with Jim Harbaugh's undefeated No. 14 Michigan Wolverines taking on Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Meanwhile, in Athens, No. 8 Arkansas — fresh off handing Texas A&M its first loss of the season — takes on No. 2 Georgia , which got its largest SEC road win in program history last week, when the Bulldogs shut out Vanderbilt 62-0.

In the afternoon, No. 7 Cincinnati will face No. 9 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), and later, Heisman Trophy favorite Matt Corral and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels will be in Tuscaloosa to take on another Heisman hopeful, Bryce Young, and the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin

Stuffing the run

The Badgers' defense came up big on this crucial fourth-down stop in the first quarter.

Just look at this punt.

Dropping it in the breadbasket

The Wolverines struck first with a flea flicker from Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson to give Michigan an early 7-0 lead.

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia

The Bulldogs were first on the board, thanks to this short run from Zamir White.

At the helm for the Bulldogs was backup QB Stetson Bennett, filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, and he continued to push the Dawgs downfield.

Georgia dominated the run game early, as Kendall Milton found the end zone for the Dawgs easily.

Don't sleep on special teams

Georgia blocked Arkansas' punt, and it was recovered in the end zone for a Bulldogs touchdown.

Georgia's defense was absolutely relentless in the first frame, holding Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson , who is playing through a PCL sprain in his left knee, to 27 passing yards in the first 15 minutes.

