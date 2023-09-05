Heisman Trophy Winners: Complete list by year
College football’s most coveted individual award is undoubtedly the Heisman Trophy. Named after John W. Heisman, a prominent coach and athletic director in the early 20th century, the award and its iconic trophy are presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The award is determined by a select panel of sports journalists, former Heisman winners and other experts.
Check out the complete list of Heisman Trophy winners.
Heisman Trophy Winners
2022 - Caleb Williams, USC, Quarterback
2021 - Bryce Young, Alabama, Quarterback
2020 - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Wide Receiver
2019 - Joe Burrow, LSU, Quarterback
2018 - Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, Quarterback
2017 - Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Quarterback
2016 - Lamar Jackson, Louisville, Quarterback
2015 - Derrick Henry, Alabama, Running Back
2014 - Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Quarterback
2013 - Jameis Winston, Florida State, Quarterback
2012 - Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, Quarterback
2011 - Robert Griffin III, Baylor, Quarterback
2010 - Cam Newton, Auburn, Quarterback
2009 - Mark Ingram Jr., Alabama, Running Back
2008 - Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, Quarterback
2007 - Tim Tebow, Florida, Quarterback
2006 - Troy Smith, Ohio State, Quarterback
2005 - Reggie Bush, USC, Running Back (vacated)
2004 - Matt Leinart, USC, Quarterback
2003 - Jason White, Oklahoma, Quarterback
2002 - Carson Palmer, USC, Quarterback
2001 - Eric Crouch, Nebraska, Quarterback
2000 - Chris Weinke, Florida State, Quarterback
1999 - Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, Running Back
1998 - Ricky Williams, Texas, Running Back
1997 - Charles Woodson, Michigan, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver
1996 - Danny Wuerffel, Florida, Quarterback
1995 - Eddie George, Ohio State, Running Back
1994 - Rashaan Salaam, Colorado, Running Back
1993 - Charlie Ward, Florida State, Quarterback
1992 - Gino Torretta, Miami (FL), Quarterback
1991 - Desmond Howard, Michigan, Wide Receiver
1990 - Ty Detmer, BYU, Quarterback
1989 - Andre Ware, Houston, Quarterback
1988 - Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, Running Back
1987 - Tim Brown, Notre Dame, Wide Receiver
1986 - Vinny Testaverde, Miami (FL), Quarterback
1985 - Bo Jackson, Auburn, Running Back
1984 - Doug Flutie, Boston College, Quarterback
1983 - Mike Rozier, Nebraska, Running Back
1982 - Herschel Walker, Georgia, Running Back
1981 - Marcus Allen, USC, Running Back
1980 - George Rogers, South Carolina, Running Back
1979 - Charles White, USC, Running Back
1978 - Billy Sims, Oklahoma, Running Back
1977 - Earl Campbell, Texas, Running Back
1976 - Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, Running Back
1975 - Archie Griffin, Ohio State, Running Back
1974 - Archie Griffin, Ohio State, Running Back
1973 - John Cappelletti, Penn State, Running Back
1972 - Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, Wingback
1971 - Pat Sullivan, Auburn, Quarterback
1970 - Jim Plunkett, Stanford, Quarterback
1969 - Steve Owens, Oklahoma, Fullback
1968 - O.J. Simpson, USC, Halfback
1967 - Gary Beban, UCLA, Quarterback
1966 - Steve Spurrier, Florida, Quarterback
1965 - Mike Garrett, USC, Halfback
1964 - John Huarte, Notre Dame, Quarterback
1963 - Roger Staubach, Navy, Quarterback
1962 - Terry Baker, Oregon State, Quarterback
1961 - Ernie Davis, Syracuse, Halfback
1960 - Joe Bellino, Navy, Halfback
1959 - Billy Cannon, LSU, Halfback
1958 - Pete Dawkins, Army, Halfback
1957 - John David Crow, Texas A&M, Halfback
1956 - Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, Quarterback
1955 - Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, Ohio State, Halfback
1954 - Alan Ameche, Wisconsin, Fullback
1953 - John Lattner, Notre Dame, Halfback
1952 - Billy Vessels, Oklahoma, Halfback
1951 - Dick Kazmaier, Princeton, Halfback
1950 - Vic Janowicz, Ohio State, Halfback
1949 - Leon Hart, Notre Dame, Tight End
1948 - Doak Walker, SMU, Halfback
1947 - Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame, Quarterback
1946 - Glenn Davis, Army, Halfback
1945 - Felix "Doc" Blanchard, Army, Fullback
1944 - Les Horvath, Ohio State, Quarterback
1943 - Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, Quarterback
1942 - Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, Halfback
1941 - Bruce Smith, Minnesota, Halfback
1940 - Tom Harmon, Michigan, Halfback
1939 - Nile Kinnick, Iowa, Halfback
1938 - Davey O'Brien, TCU, Quarterback
1937 - Clint Frank, Yale, Halfback
1936 - Larry Kelley, Yale, Tight End
1935 - Jay Berwanger, Chicago, Halfback
Has anyone ever won the Heisman Trophy more than once?
Archie Griffin is the only player to ever win the Heisman Trophy more than once. The Ohio State running back won the award in back-to-back years in 1974 and 1975.
Heisman winners by school
19 different schools have had multiple players who have won the Heisman Trophy. Currently, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC are tied with the most winners at seven (Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman for USC was vacated). Here’s a complete list of schools with more than one Heisman award winner:
- Ohio State - 7
- Oklahoma - 7
- Notre Dame - 7
- USC - 7
- Alabama - 4
- Army - 3
- Auburn - 3
- Florida - 3
- Florida State - 3
- Michigan - 3
- Nebraska -3
- Georgia - 2
- LSU - 2
- Miami (FL) - 2
- Navy - 2
- Texas - 2
- Texas A&M - 2
- Wisconsin - 2
- Yale - 2
- Baylor - 1
- BYU - 1
- Boston College - 1
- Colorado - 1
- Chicago - 1
- Houston - 1
- Iowa - 1
- Louisville - 1
- Minnesota - 1
- Oklahoma State - 1
- Oregon - 1
- Oregon State - 1
- Penn State - 1
- Pittsburgh - 1
- Princeton - 1
- South Carolina - 1
- SMU - 1
- Stanford - 1
- Syracuse - 1
- TCU - 1
- UCLA - 1
