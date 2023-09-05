College Football Heisman Trophy Winners: Complete list by year Published Sep. 5, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

College football ’s most coveted individual award is undoubtedly the Heisman Trophy. Named after John W. Heisman, a prominent coach and athletic director in the early 20th century, the award and its iconic trophy are presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The award is determined by a select panel of sports journalists, former Heisman winners and other experts.

Check out the complete list of Heisman Trophy winners.

Heisman Trophy Winners

2022 - Caleb Williams, USC , Quarterback

2021 - Bryce Young , Alabama , Quarterback

2020 - DeVonta Smith , Alabama, Wide Receiver

2019 - Joe Burrow , LSU , Quarterback

2018 - Kyler Murray , Oklahoma , Quarterback

2017 - Baker Mayfield , Oklahoma, Quarterback

2016 - Lamar Jackson , Louisville , Quarterback

2015 - Derrick Henry , Alabama, Running Back

2014 - Marcus Mariota , Oregon , Quarterback

2013 - Jameis Winston , Florida State , Quarterback

2012 - Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M , Quarterback

2011 - Robert Griffin III, Baylor , Quarterback

2010 - Cam Newton, Auburn , Quarterback

2009 - Mark Ingram Jr., Alabama, Running Back

2008 - Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, Quarterback

2007 - Tim Tebow, Florida , Quarterback

2006 - Troy Smith, Ohio State , Quarterback

2005 - Reggie Bush, USC, Running Back (vacated)

2004 - Matt Leinart, USC, Quarterback

2003 - Jason White, Oklahoma, Quarterback

2002 - Carson Palmer, USC, Quarterback

2001 - Eric Crouch, Nebraska , Quarterback

2000 - Chris Weinke, Florida State, Quarterback

1999 - Ron Dayne, Wisconsin , Running Back

1998 - Ricky Williams, Texas , Running Back

1997 - Charles Woodson, Michigan , Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

1996 - Danny Wuerffel, Florida, Quarterback

1995 - Eddie George, Ohio State, Running Back

1994 - Rashaan Salaam, Colorado , Running Back

1993 - Charlie Ward, Florida State, Quarterback

1992 - Gino Torretta, Miami (FL) , Quarterback

1991 - Desmond Howard, Michigan, Wide Receiver

1990 - Ty Detmer, BYU , Quarterback

1989 - Andre Ware, Houston , Quarterback

1988 - Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State , Running Back

1987 - Tim Brown, Notre Dame , Wide Receiver

1986 - Vinny Testaverde, Miami (FL), Quarterback

1985 - Bo Jackson, Auburn, Running Back

1984 - Doug Flutie, Boston College , Quarterback

1983 - Mike Rozier, Nebraska, Running Back

1982 - Herschel Walker, Georgia , Running Back

1981 - Marcus Allen, USC, Running Back

1980 - George Rogers, South Carolina , Running Back

1979 - Charles White, USC, Running Back

1978 - Billy Sims, Oklahoma, Running Back

1977 - Earl Campbell, Texas, Running Back

1976 - Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh , Running Back

1975 - Archie Griffin, Ohio State, Running Back

1974 - Archie Griffin, Ohio State, Running Back

1973 - John Cappelletti, Penn State , Running Back

1972 - Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, Wingback

1971 - Pat Sullivan, Auburn, Quarterback

1970 - Jim Plunkett, Stanford , Quarterback

1969 - Steve Owens, Oklahoma, Fullback

1968 - O.J. Simpson, USC, Halfback

1967 - Gary Beban, UCLA , Quarterback

1966 - Steve Spurrier, Florida, Quarterback

1965 - Mike Garrett, USC, Halfback

1964 - John Huarte, Notre Dame, Quarterback

1963 - Roger Staubach, Navy , Quarterback

1962 - Terry Baker, Oregon State , Quarterback

1961 - Ernie Davis, Syracuse , Halfback

1960 - Joe Bellino, Navy, Halfback

1959 - Billy Cannon, LSU, Halfback

1958 - Pete Dawkins, Army , Halfback

1957 - John David Crow, Texas A&M, Halfback

1956 - Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, Quarterback

1955 - Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, Ohio State, Halfback

1954 - Alan Ameche, Wisconsin, Fullback

1953 - John Lattner, Notre Dame, Halfback

1952 - Billy Vessels, Oklahoma, Halfback

1951 - Dick Kazmaier, Princeton , Halfback

1950 - Vic Janowicz, Ohio State, Halfback

1949 - Leon Hart, Notre Dame, Tight End

1948 - Doak Walker, SMU , Halfback

1947 - Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame, Quarterback

1946 - Glenn Davis, Army, Halfback

1945 - Felix "Doc" Blanchard, Army, Fullback

1944 - Les Horvath, Ohio State, Quarterback

1943 - Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, Quarterback

1942 - Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, Halfback

1941 - Bruce Smith, Minnesota , Halfback

1940 - Tom Harmon, Michigan, Halfback

1939 - Nile Kinnick, Iowa , Halfback

1938 - Davey O'Brien, TCU , Quarterback

1937 - Clint Frank, Yale , Halfback

1936 - Larry Kelley, Yale, Tight End

1935 - Jay Berwanger, Chicago, Halfback

Has anyone ever won the Heisman Trophy more than once?

Archie Griffin is the only player to ever win the Heisman Trophy more than once. The Ohio State running back won the award in back-to-back years in 1974 and 1975.

Heisman winners by school

19 different schools have had multiple players who have won the Heisman Trophy. Currently, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC are tied with the most winners at seven (Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman for USC was vacated). Here’s a complete list of schools with more than one Heisman award winner:

Ohio State - 7

Oklahoma - 7

Notre Dame - 7

USC - 7

Alabama - 4

Army - 3

Auburn - 3

Florida - 3

Florida State - 3

Michigan - 3

Nebraska -3

Georgia - 2

LSU - 2

Miami (FL) - 2

Navy - 2

Texas - 2

Texas A&M - 2

Wisconsin - 2

Yale - 2

Baylor - 1

BYU - 1

Boston College - 1

Colorado - 1

Chicago - 1

Houston - 1

Iowa - 1

Louisville - 1

Minnesota - 1

Oklahoma State - 1

Oregon - 1

Oregon State - 1

Penn State - 1

Pittsburgh - 1

Princeton - 1

South Carolina - 1

SMU - 1

Stanford - 1

Syracuse - 1

TCU - 1

UCLA - 1

