Heisman Trophy Ballot Results: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza Wins In Landslide

The voting results for the 2025 Heisman Trophy race are in following Saturday night's historic announcement crowning Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the recipient of this year's highly prestigious award.

Entering the night as the heavy favorite, Mendoza's win made his "HeisMendoza" moniker more than a nickname, with the redshirt senior winning the coveted award in landslide fashion. Of the 916 first-place votes, Mendoza took home 643 of them — more than tripling the first-place votes received by the runner-up, Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia (189).

In addition to becoming the first Hoosier to win the Heisman, Mendoza is the first to secure all six Heisman regions since Caleb Williams in 2022. In total, Mendoza earned 2,362 points, with 191 second-place votes and 51 third-place votes; he also accumulated 84.66% of total possible points, which is the seventh-highest mark in the history of the Heisman, surpassing Charlie Ward, who received 83.79% in 1993.

An award-worthy résumé as the leader of undefeated No. 1 Indiana (13-0) asserted Mendoza as the odds-on favorite ahead of Pavia, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State QB Julian Sayin to win in New York City.

Mendoza finished the regular season as the FBS leader in touchdown passes (33; school record), and guided the Hoosiers to a memorable Big Ten Championship Game win over then-top-ranked Ohio State to earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The 2025 campaign is Indiana's best since 1945.

