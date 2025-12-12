College Football
Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Adds Another Major Award on Eve of Heisman Ceremony
College Football

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Adds Another Major Award on Eve of Heisman Ceremony

Published Dec. 12, 2025 8:38 p.m. ET

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza has won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, the second of what could be three major honors in as many days with the redshirt junior also heavily favored to win the Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza was the first winner announced during ESPN's college awards show Friday night. The Heisman winner will be named Saturday night in New York, and Mendoza is an overwhelming favorite to take the trophy, according to BetMGM.

"It's a wonderful feeling. I really doesn't feel real," Mendoza said from New York. "It's a testament to so many people who believed in me, who have helped groom me into the player I am today and all those people, especially before anybody knew my name."

The O'Brien honor came a day after Mendoza was named The Associated Press player of the year.

The California transfer led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record, a victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Indiana's first O'Brien winner set a program record with 33 touchdown passes to just 6 interceptions.

Mendoza was chosen over Ohio State freshman Julian Sayin and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, two other quarterbacks getting ready to lead their teams in the CFP.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What's Next: 3 Things Michigan Must Do After Firing Sherrone Moore

What's Next: 3 Things Michigan Must Do After Firing Sherrone Moore

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes