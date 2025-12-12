College Football
Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Announces He's Stepping Down
Published Dec. 12, 2025 4:38 p.m. ET

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Friday that he was stepping down from the program. He will coach the Utes against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31st.  

Whittingham spent the last 31 years at Utah and was head coach for the last 21 seasons. He took over for Urban Meyer after the 2004 season. He holds an overall record of 177-88 and has the Utes at 10-2 heading into the Bowl Game. 

Whittingham led the Utes to an undefeated, 13-0 season, in 2008. The Utes enjoyed consecutive Pac-12 Championship title game victories over Oregon in 2021 and USC in 2022. They've gone 15-9 since joining the Big 12. 

