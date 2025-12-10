Michigan Head Coach Candidate Tiers: Which Coaches Would Be a Home Run Hire?

After suddenly firing Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, Michigan has made a late arrival on the coaching carousel. That's why FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt believes Michigan should be willing to extend itself in its search to find its next head coach.

"Michigan is now going to be thrust into this at what feels like the backend of the carousel, which you never want to be," Klatt said on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." "It's not a very advantageous position to be in when you feel like everyone has either signed an extension or taken new jobs, because what's the pool like?"

Still, Klatt is relatively bullish on who Michigan can hire, calling it a top six-to-eight job in the country. And while Klatt believes that Michigan should go through a national search to replace Moore, it has to keep program fit at the top of mind.

"Michigan has won a very specific way, and I think this goes back a long way," Klatt said. "They've done it with physicality and toughness. We all know that. That's the nature of that program. I've always argued that the best coach isn't always just the one that's just going to win the press conference, but it's the guy who's the best fit for your program and your players.

"Every job is unique in college football. You've got to understand fit at Michigan. The old cliché from Bo Schembechler was, ‘I want a Michigan Man.’ I understand that, certainly. But the first thing I would want to do as an athletic director is I don't want to pin myself into a corner."

So, with that in mind, here are Klatt's top candidates to become Michigan's next head coach, sorted by four tiers.

Coordinators you've got to call: Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Indiana DC Bryant Haines, Georgia DC Glenn Schumann

Jesse Minter served as Michigan's defensive coordinator for two seasons. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Minter is the only coach on this list with Michigan ties, serving as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator for two seasons (2022-23). Even though Minter's also getting buzz to become a head coach in the NFL this upcoming offseason, Klatt thinks it's worth giving him a call.

"Jesse's very happy in the NFL, but you've got to make the call because he's a wonderful coach and he will be a head coach at some level, probably pretty soon," Klatt said.

As for Haines and Schumann, both coaches led arguably two of the top units in all of college football this past season.

"Did you see what [Braynt Haines] did last Saturday night? It was masterful," Klatt said. "He has been with Curt Cignetti and winning, winning and winning — just Google them — for a lot of years. He's seen it up close and personal. He's a wonderful coach and will be a very good head coach, when and if that opportunity arises.

"I know this guy's very dyed-in-the-wool SEC, but why isn't Glenn Schumann talked about more with head coaching positions? Did you know he's been either a student assistant, graduate assistant, position coach or defensive coordinator for six national championships? He's seen it. He knows what it takes."

Haines has served as Indiana's defensive coordinator over the last two seasons, helping the Hoosiers finish second in scoring defense this season. Schumann, meanwhile, has served in a defensive coordinator role (either co- or sole) since 2019, with the Bulldogs consistently having one of the best defenses in the nation over that stretch.

One of these coaches will likely be the next HC of Michigan: Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea, Texas A&M HC Mike Elko, Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham has already led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Klatt is willing to go out on a limb and make a prediction with this tier.

"I believe one of these names I'm going to tell you right now will be the next head coach at Michigan," Klatt said.

While none of Lea, Elko or Dillingham has a direct tie to Michigan, Klatt believes all three present strong fits for the Wolverines.

"[Lea's] toughness, his history at Notre Dame as a defensive coordinator — so it's not like he's a dyed-in-the-wool SEC guy," Klatt said. "I understand they're having success and he might want to stay at Vanderbilt, but Michigan is Michigan. It's better than Vanderbilt. If Lane Kiffin can leave Ole Miss to go to LSU, you can certainly leave Vanderbilt to go to Michigan. The resources at Michigan are great. Clark Lea has been an excellent coach at Vanderbilt and you absolutely call him.

"I would call Mike Elko," Klatt added. "Elko seems to really understand the way to build a program the right way. A&M has not had a ton of success in their history. … But he seems to have built something that's just longer than a one-year or two-year thing. Kenny Dillingham, at Arizona State, he's about the right things. He's seen it, up close and personal. He's coached at Oregon. Now, he's done it as a head coach. He won a Big 12 Championship at Arizona State and really succeeded in the playoffs."

As Klatt alluded to, Lea and Elko at least have some experience working at a blue blood in the Midwest. They both spent some time as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator during Brian Kelly's stint there. Lea has quickly turned around Vanderbilt over the last couple of years, posting a 10-2 record and winning SEC Coach of the Year for a second straight season. Elko is in his second season with Texas A&M, going 11-1 this year.

Dillingham won Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2024, helping Arizona State go 11-3 and reach the College Football Playoff in his second year as head coach. Arizona State went 8-4 this season.

Both Lea and Elko signed extensions with their programs in November, while Dillingham signed an extension at the end of the 2024 season.

Force to say no: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman, Oregon HC Dan Lanning, Indiana HC Curt Cignetti

Dan Lanning has quickly helped Oregon become one of the top powers of college football. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Finally, these three are the white whales for Michigan in its head coaching search, according to Klatt.

"You've got to force them to say no because you're Michigan, and Michigan is a premier job in college football," Klatt said. "[Freeman] is a great fit at Michigan. He's also a great fit at Notre Dame, and Notre Dame is trying to fend off some of the NFL teams that are trying to talk and lure Freeman away. There's a possibility that might happen here in the coming weeks.

"I'm forcing Dan Lanning, again, to say no. This is part of the job, and Dan Lanning probably gets frustrated when his name gets thrown out in a show like this, but Dan has championship lineage, is an excellent football coach and you have to force him to at least say no. You have to force Curt Cignetti to say no."

Klatt acknowledged that while these three are probably likely to say no, you still have to do your due diligence if you're Michigan.

"I understand [Cignetti] just signed an extension, but are we really that naive to think that after the extension is signed and you coach for a year, then we can start ripping a contract and the coach can leave and this and that. It's just legal jargon," Klatt said. "All the coaches that signed extensions, I would at least have in the pool. Why limit your own pool?"