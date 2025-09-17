College Football
College Football
Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 39 unbeaten teams heading into Week 4
Updated Sep. 17, 2025 11:24 a.m. ET
Starting the season 3-0 doesn’t guarantee a College Football Playoff berth, but it certainly sets the tone. These programs have built early momentum and are positioning themselves for a strong season. Here’s a look at all 39 unbeaten teams in alphabetical order:
Undefeated College Football Teams
- Arizona (3-0)
- Auburn (3-0)
- BYU (2-0)
- California (3-0)
- Florida State (2-0)
- Georgia (3-0)
- Georgia Tech (3-0)
- Houston (3-0)
- Illinois (3-0)
- Indiana (3-0)
- Iowa State (4-0)
- Louisville (2-0)
- LSU (3-0)
- Maryland (3-0)
- Memphis (3-0)
- Miami (3-0)
- Michigan State (3-0)
- Mississippi State (3-0)
- Missouri (3-0)
- Navy (3-0)
- NC State (3-0)
- Nebraska (3-0)
- North Texas (3-0)
- Ohio State (3-0)
- Ole Miss (3-0)
- Oklahoma (3-0)
- Oregon (3-0)
- Penn State (3-0)
- Rutgers (3-0)
- TCU (2-0)
- Texas A&M (3-0)
- Texas Tech (3-0)
- Tulane (3-0)
- UCF (2-0)
- UNLV (3-0)
- USC (3-0)
- Utah (3-0)
- Vanderbilt (3-0)
- Washington (2-0)
Deion Sanders on why Colorado is better than 1-2 record | FOX College Football
