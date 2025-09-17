College Football
Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 39 unbeaten teams heading into Week 4
College Football

Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 39 unbeaten teams heading into Week 4

Updated Sep. 17, 2025 11:24 a.m. ET

Starting the season 3-0 doesn’t guarantee a College Football Playoff berth, but it certainly sets the tone. These programs have built early momentum and are positioning themselves for a strong season. Here’s a look at all 39 unbeaten teams in alphabetical order:

Undefeated College Football Teams

  1. Arizona (3-0)
  2. Auburn (3-0)
  3. BYU (2-0)
  4. California (3-0)
  5. Florida State (2-0)
  6. Georgia (3-0)
  7. Georgia Tech (3-0)
  8. Houston (3-0)
  9. Illinois (3-0)
  10. Indiana (3-0)
  11. Iowa State (4-0)
  12. Louisville (2-0)
  13. LSU (3-0)
  14. Maryland (3-0)
  15. Memphis (3-0)
  16. Miami (3-0)
  17. Michigan State (3-0)
  18. Mississippi State (3-0)
  19. Missouri (3-0)
  20. Navy (3-0)
  21. NC State (3-0)
  22. Nebraska (3-0)
  23. North Texas (3-0)
  24. Ohio State (3-0)
  25. Ole Miss (3-0)
  26. Oklahoma (3-0)
  27. Oregon (3-0)
  28. Penn State (3-0)
  29. Rutgers (3-0)
  30. TCU (2-0)
  31. Texas A&M (3-0)
  32. Texas Tech (3-0)
  33. Tulane (3-0)
  34. UCF (2-0)
  35. UNLV (3-0)
  36. USC (3-0)
  37. Utah (3-0)
  38. Vanderbilt (3-0)
  39. Washington (2-0)

