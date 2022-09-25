College Football Kentucky, Tennessee debut in Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is the SEC underrated? The emergence of Kentucky and Tennessee suggests so.

Both schools have earned their highest rankings in more than a decade (decades, as it pertains to Kentucky). Accordingly, they have catapulted into Joel Klatt's weekly top 10. His latest top-10 poll pushed out future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas, while North Carolina State, Utah and Washington narrowly missed the cut.

Klatt's top four teams remain unchanged for the third consecutive week.

Here is a look at Klatt’s updated top 10 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season.

1. Georgia (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 4 result: Defeated Kent State, 39-22

Why they are ranked here: It's not just the defense. The Bulldogs were six of six in the red zone versus Kent State and have now scored on 25 of their 26 red-zone possessions. Their 25 red-zone scores are the most in the nation.

Key stat: Since the start of the 2021 season, Georgia has allowed more than 20 points just two times. That's the fewest in the FBS over that span and half as many as runner-up Minnesota (four).

What's next? The Dawgs (4-0) play at Missouri (2-2) in Week 5 ( Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET ).

2. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 3 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 52-21

Why they are ranked here: Another 50 burger. Since the start of the 2021 season, Ohio State has scored 50-plus points in eight games, the most in the country and two more than Alabama for second most.

Key stat: C.J. Stroud became the third Ohio State QB to register 60 career passing touchdowns, joining J.T. Barrett and Justin Fields.

What's next? The Buckeyes (4-0) are up against Rutgers (3-1) in Week 5 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

Ohio State powers past Wisconsin FOX College Football analyst RJ Young discusses No. 3 Ohio State dominating fellow Big Ten foe Wisconsin 52-21.

3. Alabama (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 3 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 55-3

Why they are ranked here: Its offense has awoken. After mustering just 20 points in a narrow Week 2 win over Texas, the Crimson Tide have tallied 118 points over the past two games. Their 499-yard differential in total offense versus Vandy was the fifth-largest in school history.

Key stat: Head coach Nick Saban improved to 19-2 in SEC home openers, which includes a 15-1 mark at Alabama.

What's next? Alabama (4-0) goes to Arkansas (3-1) in Week 5 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

4. Michigan (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 3 result: Defeated Maryland, 34-27

Why they are ranked here: It starts with the running game. Blake Corum’s 30 attempts and 243 rushing yards versus the Terrapins were career highs. His total was also the most for a Michigan player since Denard Robinson had 258 at Notre Dame in 2010.

Key stat: The Wolverines improved to 36-1 under Jim Harbaugh when they have a 100-plus yard rusher.

What's next? The Wolverines (4-0) play at Iowa (3-1) in Week 5 (Saturday, noon ET, FOX).

Michigan vs. Maryland highlights Blake Corum rushed 30 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns, as Michigan moved to 4-0 on the season and will take on Iowa next week on FOX.

5. Clemson (Previous ranking: 6)

Week 3 result: Defeated Wake Forest, 51-45

Why they are ranked here: They don't blow big leads. The Tigers, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, improved to 141-2 under Dabo Swinney when leading by 14-plus points at any point in a game.

Key stat: Swinney is 14-0 vs Wake Forest in his career as head coach at Clemson.

What's next? The Tigers (4-0) host North Carolina State (4-0) in Week 5 (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET).

6. Kentucky (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 3 result: Defeated Northern Illinois, 31-23

Why they are ranked here: Consider the pass defense. UK allowed 199 passing yards versus NIU. The Wildcats have surrendered fewer than 200 pass yards in all four games this season, marking the first time they've pulled off that feat since 1989.

Key stat: Kentucky extended its school-record nonconference win streak to 19 games, the longest active streak in the nation.

What's next? The Wildcats (4-0) head to Ole Miss (4-0) in Week 5 (Saturday, noon ET).

7. Oklahoma State (Previous ranking: 8)

Week 4 result: Bye

Why they are ranked here: The Cowboys were off last week, but they remain one of the stronger teams. Oklahoma State has won each of its four games by an average margin of 29 points, tops in the Big 12 and ninth in the FBS.

Key stat: Oklahoma State is one of just six Power 5 teams to score 28 points in the opening quarter of a game this season.

What's next? Expect fireworks when Oklahoma State (3-0) takes on Baylor (3-1) in Week 5 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

8. USC (Previous ranking: 7)

Week 3 result: Defeated Oregon State, 17-14

Why they are ranked here: They don't giveth and they taketh away. The Trojans are the only team remaining in the FBS to not have committed a turnover this season, and they also lead the FBS with 14 takeaways (tied with Coastal Carolina).

Key stat: USC won despite not scoring a TD until the fourth quarter. In fact, Week 4 marked just the fifth time since Lincoln Riley became offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 2015 that his team has failed to score a TD in the first half. It was only the second occurrence for Riley since 2017.

What's next? The Trojans (4-0) return home to take on Arizona State (1-3) in Week 5 (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET).

9. Penn State (Previous ranking: 9)

Week 3 result: Defeated Central Michigan, 33-14

Why they are ranked here: They're winning the turnover battle. The Nittany Lions have a plus-8 turnover margin, tied for the fourth-best mark in the FBS and second to USC among Power 5 teams.

Key stat: Penn State has now won 21-straight non-conference home games after their defeat of Central Michigan.

What's next? The Nittany Lions (4-0) host Northwestern (1-3) in Week 5 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

10. Tennessee (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 3 result: Defeated Florida, 38-33

Why they are ranked here: The Volunteers are explosive. They snapped a five-game losing streak to Florida with a high-powered offense that is currently tied for the FBS lead with 11 plays of 40-plus yards.

Key stat: Tennessee is one of just two teams to score on every red-zone trip (20 trips minimum).

What's next? The Volunteers (4-0) head to LSU (3-1) in Week 6 (Oct. 8, TBD)

