College Football College football Week 9 top plays: Michigan-Michigan State, Georgia-Florida, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the college football season brings with it a handful of highly-anticipated matchups.

Kicking things off is a battle of undefeated rivals, as the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines are in a tight battle with No. 8 Michigan State on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff".

Then, there is a massive SEC showdown in the afternoon, when Florida battles No. 1 Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida.

And tonight, Heisman Trophy favorite and potential No. 1 draft pick Matt Corral and No. 10 Ole Miss are on the road against No. 18 Auburn (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Meanwhile, expect fireworks when Penn State faces off with historic rival Ohio State in Columbus (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

Spartans denied

On Michigan State's first drive of the game, Payton Thorne's pass was intercepted at the goal line, a good omen for UM to start the day.

To the house!

The Wolverines immediately capitalized on their early takeaway, when wideout Andrel Anthony – an East Landing, MI native – exploded down the field after a dime from Cade McNamara, giving UM all the momentum early. That run is the second-longest passing touchdown in Michigan's school history.

Big-man interception

Misfortune continued to strike Michigan State.

For the second time in the first quarter, Thorne was picked off by the Michigan defense, this time by linebacker Jerome Nichols in Spartans territory.

The interception resulted in a field goal as Michigan took a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Spartans get a spark

Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenneth Walker put MSU on the board when he hit the gas and made something out of nothing on this 27-yard touchdown run that was –– arguably –– fumbled at the goal line.

It was ruled a touchdown on the field and was confirmed after a booth review.

Riding the momentum

Michigan State went play-action on fourth-and-1 from midfield and gashed the Wolverines for a 40-yard gain.

Double trouble

A play later, Walker snagged his second TD of the first half on this short run to put the Spartans on top 14-13.

UM back in front

The Wolverines regained the lead when Anthony leaped in the air for this TD grab –– his second of the day –– from backup QB and fellow freshman J.J. McCarthy.

Big break

David Ojabo nearly came up with a huge strip-sack recovered by UM in the end zone for a Wolverines TD, but after review, it was deemed that Thorne's right shin was down before the ball came loose.

Headed into the break, Michigan led 23-14.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

Massachusetts at Liberty

Liberty’s Malik Willis –– who could be the first QB taken in the 2022 NFL Draft –– launched an absolute missile on this touchdown to extend the Flames' lead over UMass.

Miami at No. 18 Pittsburgh

The Pitt Panthers didn't know what hit them when Miami pulled out this trick play to take a 14-7 lead.

Rutgers at Illinois

Illinois knotted things up against Rutgers after Brandon Peters dropped this dime to Isaiah Williams.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Still to come!

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 20 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.