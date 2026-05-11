The Big Ten is firmly in its golden era of college football.

Over the last three seasons, the conference has produced three straight national champions, with the Michigan Wolverines winning in 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes on top in 2024 and the Indiana Hoosiers shocking the sport in 2025.

Now, the conference enters 2026 loaded once again with national title contenders and College Football Playoff hopefuls across the league.

As announced on Monday, the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game will take place on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on FOX.

Getting to Indianapolis, however, will be anything but easy as several of the conference’s top contenders face brutal schedules throughout the season.

Have the tides fully shifted with Indiana now emerging as the team to beat in the Big Ten? Can Ohio State get their revenge from last year's title game loss? Or can Oregon return to their Big Ten dominance from two seasons ago?

Let's take an early look at the 2026 Big Ten title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 11.

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2026 Big Ten Conference Championship Winner

Ohio State: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Indiana: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Oregon: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

USC: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Michigan: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Penn State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Washington: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Iowa: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Illinois: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nebraska: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Wisconsin: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

UCLA: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Minnesota: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Northwestern: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Michigan State: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Maryland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Rutgers: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Purdue: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here is what to know about the Big Ten title oddsboard:

The Favorites:

The two teams that met in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game currently sit atop the oddsboard, with Ohio State opening as the +180 favorite and defending champion Hoosiers just behind at +250.



Despite winning the National Championship in 2024, the last time Ohio State won the Big Ten title was in 2020.

Even though the Buckeyes had four of the top 11 NFL draft picks, they return two of the best players in all of college football in quarterback Julian Sayin and superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. They also return four starting offensive linemen as well as running back Bo Jackson.

On the other hand, Indiana brought in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover via the transfer portal to replace Fernando Mendoza. While losing the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is a big blow, the Hoosiers are not going anywhere as long as Curt Cignetti remains at the helm.

Best Bet:

With all the attention on Ohio State and Indiana, Oregon (+260) seems to be flying under the radar.

The Ducks have lost just three games over the last two seasons, with all three losses coming against the eventual national champion, one against Ohio State in 2024 and two against Indiana in 2025.

Oregon may have the most talented and deepest roster in the Big Ten, led by quarterback Dante Moore and one of the conference’s best groups of returning starters. That returning talent also includes Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Jordon Davison, Jamari Johnson, Matayo Uiagalelei, A'mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti and Brandon Finney Jr.

Longshot Pick:

One team to potentially take a flyer on at a huge price is UCLA at +20000.

The Bruins landed one of the hottest names in the coaching cycle when they hired Bob Chesney.

Chesney led James Madison to the College Football Playoff last season after a 12-1 campaign before falling to Oregon. He also posted an impressive 21-6 record at JMU after taking over for Curt Cignetti in 2024.

Nobody is saying Chesney will immediately replicate what Cignetti accomplished at Indiana by winning a national title in Year 2, but UCLA has the potential to take a major step forward in 2026, especially with Nico Iamaleava returning at quarterback.