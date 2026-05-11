The winner of the Big Ten last season is once again in the mix, while the runner-up is bringing up the rear.

In addition, a surprise contender has emerged and continues to emerge as the season goes on.

Let's take a look at the 2026 Big Ten title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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2026 Big Ten Conference Championship Game Winner

Indiana: -110 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

UCLA: +230 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Oregon: +860 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Ohio State: +1100 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

USC: +1500 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Iowa: +3100 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Wisconsin: +3400 (bet $10 to win $1,360 total)

Illinois: +15500 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Northwestern: +25000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here is what to know about the Big Ten title oddsboard:

The Favorite: The team that won the Big Ten title game last year is favored to win it again. Indiana (8-1) went undefeated last year, and despite suffering one loss this year — a 19-15 setback against Ohio State — the Hoosiers are expected to at least win the conference. They opened the year as the +260 third choice to win the conference, behind Ohio State and Oregon. Well, those two teams each have three losses apiece, including two apiece in the Big Ten. Indiana has been doing it with defense — it has only allowed 20 points once in nine games this season. The Hoosiers are 5-1 in the conference, a game behind UCLA.

U! C! L! A!: Can you believe the Bruins are arguably the best team in the Big Ten? In Bob Chesney's first season, they are 6-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall. Surreal. Now, UCLA only has one ranked win to its name, over a faltering Oregon team. It still has dates with Illinois, at Michigan and with USC to end the season. However, assuming UCLA wins at least two of its last three games, is the CFP in its future, in addition to the Big Ten title game?