College football Week 6 live updates: Oklahoma-Texas, LSU-Mizzou, more
Week 6 of the college football season is underway, and football fans are in for a treat Saturday!
Kicking things off, No. 4 Ohio State is playing host to Maryland on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Follow the action here.
Elsewhere, the Red River Showdown between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas is in full swing at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, while an all-important SEC tilt between No. 21 Mizzou and No. 23 LSU is going down in Columbia, Missouri.
Later, a handful of top-25 teams will be in action, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Washington State, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 25 Louisville, among others.
Here are the top moments!
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas
Picked off
Texas QB Quinn Ewers made a critical mistake early and was picked off by Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams, who put Oklahoma in the red zone.
The Sooners quickly capitalized on the turnover and finished the drive with a touchdown to take the lead, 7-0.
Blocked punt
The Longhorns' special teams unit came to rescue after another costly interception. Defensive back Kitan Crawford blocked a punt on fourth down, and teammate Malik Muhammad recovered the ball for a score to even things up.
The Longhorns bounced back when Ewers found tight end Gunnar Helms for a wide-open 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave Texas its first lead of the day, 14-10.
Two for Tawee
Tawee Walker got his second score of the day with a 1-yard rushing TD in the third quarter to push Oklahoma to a 27-10 lead over Texas.
Touchdown and then some
In the battle of the Tigers, Missouri was first to score with an 18-yard touchdown from wideout Theo Wease Jr.
Missouri was successful on a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
Ground game strong
LSU running back Logan Diggs gave his team its first score of the day with a 1-yard rushing score.
Then, Mizzou's Cody Schrader got in on the action. He was unstoppable on his way to the end zone, picking up a 21-yard score to keep the home team ahead, 15-7.
Finding a rhythm
Mizzou tight end Brett Norfleet got his first career touchdown in the second quarter to extend the Tigers' lead, 22-7.
He'll take that!
Mizzou QB Brady Cook was picked off by LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. in the second quarter, and Jayden Daniels was able to take his team down the field and close the gap slightly, 22-17, after a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor.
Right on target
A 42-yard connection from Daniels to WR Brian Thomas Jr. gave LSU the lead, 27-25, to start the second half the game.
Stay tuned for updates!
Coming up:
No. 13 Washington State at UCLA (3 p.m. ET)
No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET)
UCF at Kansas (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (7 p.m. ET)
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 25 Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET)
