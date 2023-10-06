College Football Big Noon Live: Everything to know ahead of Ohio State vs. Maryland Published Oct. 6, 2023 12:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Mike Locksley has had Maryland on an upward trajectory since taking over the program in 2019.

The Terrapins were 3-9 in his first season, gradually improving to an 8-5 mark in 2022, a campaign that included competitive losses to conference powers Michigan (34-27) and Ohio State (43-30).

Now Locksley's group is 5-0, just missed out on cracking the AP Top 25 this week, and appears to be better than ever heading into Saturday's "Big Noon Kickoff" showdown against the No. 4 Buckeyes. Heading into the big matchup, Locksley is simply trying to keep his players focused on the task at hand.

"It’s faceless and nameless opponents. We don’t adjust how we prepare," Locksley said this week. "As I told our coaches, we didn’t need to play the fight song in the locker room this week. This isn’t one of those weeks where gimmicks are going to get the job done."

Is this the year Maryland takes the next step and joins the Big Ten elite? Or will Ohio State reassert its dominance over a league that has been ruled by the Wolverines for two years running?

"Our players need to understand that this is why you come to Maryland, to compete against the best, and here’s an opportunity," Locksley said Tuesday. "What a gauge it’ll be for our program to see what happens as we go up there and compete."

Are Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins ready for the next level?

Read below to learn everything you need to know about Ohio State vs. Maryland. Then return for "Big Noon Kickoff" from Columbus on Saturday morning, followed by the game itself. I'll be providing live in-game analysis throughout!

Maryland (5-0) at No. 4 Ohio State (4-0)

PREGAME READING

Ohio State's quest for toughness: How Ryan Day changed his approach: The Buckeyes have tried to inject more grit into their short-yardage game in recent years, but the data suggests the results have been mixed. Michael Cohen dives deep into the numbers.

Is Ohio State ripe for an upset?: Ohio State has struggled offensively this season. Can the Terps take advantage? Bryan Fischer has the story.

What we're watching in Maryland vs. Ohio State, and the rest of Week 6: Can Maryland bump off the Buckeyes? Can Oklahoma earn revenge against Texas in the Red River Showdown? Our experts share the storylines they're most interested in during Saturday's action. Read more.

Ryan Day's rant had the intended effect on Ohio State. Will it lead to wins?: There are different ways to get your supporters fired up. The best one is to win, but the second best is to talk big then go out and try to back it up. Read more from Martin Rogers.

Are Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama on upset alert?

PREGAME NUMBERS TO KNOW

8-0: The Buckeyes' all-time record against Maryland.

33-0: Head coach Ryan Day's record vs. unranked opponents. Day is 34-2 vs. unranked Big Ten opponents.

36: Ohio State’s defense is tied for tops in the nation (with Air Force) in fewest plays allowed over 10 yards with 36.

18: Maryland is 5-0 and has won each game by 18-plus points.

454.8: The Terrapins rank first in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 454.8 yards per game.

100%: Maryland is perfect on fourth-down conversions this season. The Terrapins have attempted at least one in all five games this season – the only FBS team to do so.

