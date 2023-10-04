College Football Oklahoma-Texas, Maryland-Ohio State, more: CFB Week 6 by the numbers Updated Oct. 4, 2023 3:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, there is no clear-cut, dominant favorite to win the national championship, and with only four teams set to make the College Football Playoff, one loss can make or break a team's season.

Several teams are set to put their unbeaten record on the line this weekend, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Ohio State.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be on hand for the Big Ten battle between the Buckeyes and Maryland at 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The 5-0 Longhorns will take on a 5-0 Oklahoma squad in a Big 12 showdown in Dallas at 12 p.m. ET.

An SEC showdown between Georgia and Kentucky will take center stage at 7 p.m. ET, followed by another Big Ten clash between Michigan and Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 6.

SATURDAY

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas

12 p.m. ET

2011: Texas and Oklahoma will meet as undefeated opponents for the first time since 2011.

49-0: The final score of last year's meeting between Texas and Oklahoma, with the Longhorns coming out on top. The previous nine meetings between the Longhorns and Sooners had been decided by eight points or less.

6: Career interceptions for Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford – all six of which have led to scoring drives (five TDs, one field goal).

1: The Longhorns are one of only two programs (Michigan) to yield just one red zone touchdown this season.

6: Number of games Oklahoma has won against Texas in the past seven.

2000: The last time the Sooners held each of its first five opponents to 20 points or fewer.

3: Oklahoma has the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, averaging 47.4 PPG.

10: Number of interceptions for the Sooners this season – tied for the national lead.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Preview with RJ Young: 'Biggest Red River game in 15 YEARS!'

Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State

12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

8-0: The Buckeyes all-time record against Maryland.

33-0: Head coach Ryan Day's record vs. unranked opponents. Day is 34-2 vs. Big Ten opponents.

36: Ohio State’s defense is tied for tops in the nation (with Air Force) in fewest plays allowed over 10 yards with 36.

18: Maryland is 5-0 and has won each game by 18-plus points.

454.8: The Terrapins rank first in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 454.8 yards per game.

100%: Maryland is perfect on fourth-down conversions this season. The Terrapins have attempted at least one in all five games this season – the only FBS team to do so.

Are Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama on upset alert this weekend?

No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri

12 p.m. ET

551.4: LSU is averaging 551.4 points per game, which ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 4 nationally.

144: LSU’s offense ranks No. 1 nationally in first downs. The Tigers also lead the SEC in pass offense, first downs (28.8 per game) and third-down conversions (34-of-59, 57.6%).

400.4: Offensive yards per game QB Jayden Daniels is averaging, which leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation (342.0 passing, 58.4 rushing).

8: TD receptions for WR Brian Thomas, which leads the nation.

3-9: Missouri's record against ranked opponents under Eli Drinkwitz.

6-0: Missouri is looking to start 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

463: Total rushing yards for Missouri RB Cody Schrader, which ranks second in the SEC.

644: Total receiving yards for Missouri WR Luther Burden III, which ranks first in the nation.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

7 p.m. ET

109: The Wildcats' point differential is its best through five games since 2007.

118.8: Kentucky RB Ray Davis leads the SEC in rushing yards per game and touchdowns this season (eight).

0-2: The Wildcats' record against the Bulldogs. Kentucky is also 3-16 all time against No. 1-ranked opponents.

22: Georgia has won 22 straight games dating back to 2021 (longest active FBS winning streak).

30: Catches for TE Brock Bowers, who leads FBS tight ends in receptions and receiving yards this season.

6: The Bulldogs rank sixth nationally in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert just under 25% of the time.

Will we see a college football playoff without the SEC?

No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

17: Current conference winning streak for the Wolverines. Michigan is two shy of matching the program record (19), which was set from 1990-92.

8: Receiving TDs by WR Roman Wilson, which leads the country.

9: Rushing TDs by RB Blake Corum, which also leads the country.

7: Michigan held its first five opponents to less than seven points. The Wolverines lead the NCAA in scoring defense (6.0 ppg).

2014: The last time Minnesota beat Michigan. The Golden Gophers have not beaten the Wolverines at home since 1977.

Michigan and Texas headline Joel Klatt's Top 10 after Week 5

No. 10 Notre Dame at No.25 Louisville

7:30 p.m. ET

7: Louisville's current winning streak at home, the school’s longest home win streak since winning eight straight from 2000-01.

27: The Cardinals' winning streak when shutting out its opponent for at least one half. The last time Louisville lost such a game was against North Carolina back in 2011.

27-15: Louisville's record in non-conference games since joining the ACC.

145: Pass attempts by QB Sam Hartman this season. The Fighting Irish signal-caller has not thrown an interception this season.

3rd: National rank for the Fighting Irish defense in pass efficiency (91.30). Notre Dame is also fourth in total passing yards allowed (146.8), 11th in total defense (271.0) and 14th in scoring defense (13.0).

150: Notre Dame held its first five opponents to less than 150 yards rushing, a feat that has only occurred eight times since 1996.

