College football top plays: Oklahoma, Baylor cruise to big wins

59 mins ago

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. Now, No. 12 BYU battles No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State takes on Auburn in the afternoon slate.

Later, No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo on FOX, while No. 13 Miami (FL) faces No. 24 Texas A&M in College Station. Closing things out tonight, Fresno State hits the road to take on No. 7 USC on FOX.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 3 slate.

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Let the games begin!

Is there a better entrance in all of college football than when the Cornhuskers take the field at Memorial Stadium? One word … electric!

Ring. Ring. Who's there?

It's Nebraska junior Trey Palmer, and he's got reservations for SIX. The junior wide receiver ran a perfect route and Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson put the biscuit in the basket to give Nebraska a 7-0 lead.

Dillon Gabriel showing off the wheels

Nebraska struck first, but it didn't take long for the Sooners to answer right back. Gabriel stepped up in the pocket, kept it himself and took it 61 yards to the house.

Pipe down!

Oklahoma wasted little time putting more points on the board after its first score. The Sooners utilized a quick-tempo offense to exhaust Nebraska's D and find the end zone courtesy of a pretty dime form Gabriel to Jalil Farooq, who lifted a silencing finger to his mouth in celebration.

Unorthodox 

This isn't the traditional way we see teams score touchdowns, but Oklahoma's having itself an extraordinary party on the road. Gabriel threw a screen pass to tight end Brayden Willis, who then threw a perfect 24-yard strike to a wide open Marcus Majors for the score.

Double coverage? Doesn't matter

OU took a 49-7 lead three minutes into the third quarter. Theo Wease went up among the trees to reel in a difficult 15-yard snag, marking Gabriel's second passing TD of the day.

No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Right up the GUT!

Baylor running back Richard Reece took the handoff and went right up the middle, untouched for a 14-yard score to give the Bears an early 7-0 lead.

Walking the tightrope

Baylor doubled its lead early in the second quarter as running back Craig Williams took the handoff and turned on the jets, taking it 30 yards for the score. Williams did an impressive down of staying in bounds as his run gave the Bears a 14-0 lead.

Where's the ball?

Quarterback Blake Shapen extended the Bears' lead after freezing the defense on an option play, and sprinting 35 yards to the house. Baylor led 21-7 at the half.

Through the maze

Baylor's Gavin Holmes got in on the action in the second half, finding pay dirt by weaving through a sea of Bobcats after making the grab over the middle. The score gave the Bears a 28-7 advantage.

Put a bow on it

Reese was the star of the show Saturday, and he capped his spectacular day with a pair of big romps for six. Reese finished the matchup with 156 yards on 19 carries (8.2 yards per carry), and three scores on the ground.

BEST OF THE REST

It was a beautiful scene at Notre Dame Stadium ahead of the team's matchup against Cal.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was noticeably emotional as he was honored ahead of the game during the pregame presentation to the color guard. 

Te'o starred at Notre Dame from 2009-12 before enjoying an eight-year NFL playing career.

Te'o addressed the home crowd before kickoff. He received a roaring ovation from Irish fans.

COMING UP:

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

