College Football
College football odds Week 13: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Top 25 early lines

41 mins ago

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most intense in college football. This year's contest between the second-ranked Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines will have College Football Playoff implications, and you can catch the action on FOX.

Another marquee game will have No. 5 USC playing host to No. 15 Notre Dame in a rivalry that dates back to 1926.

This week is when traditional rivals face each other on the gridiron, and the schedule is full of matchups between schools that, well, just don't like each other.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mississippi State at No. 19 Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Mississippi State +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
14
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Baylor at No. 23 Texas (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -7.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)
Moneyline: Texas -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Baylor +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 5:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

No. 20 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -3 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Tulane covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Tulane +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 5:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Tulane Green Wave
TULANE
25
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN

North Carolina State at No. 17 North Carolina (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: North Carolina -6.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); North Carolina State +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 8:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST
13
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC

No. 18 UCLA at California (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: UCLA -9.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise California covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); California +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 9:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
California Golden Bears
CAL

Florida at No. 16 Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Florida State -9.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Florida State -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Florida +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 12:30 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Florida Gators
FLA
19
Florida State Seminoles
FSU

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -35 (Georgia favored to win by more than 35 points, otherwise Georgia Tech cover)
Moneyline: Georgia -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Georgia Tech +2800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
GT
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -8.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Michigan +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -14.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 14.5 points, South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); South Carolina +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR
9
Clemson Tigers
CLEM

Fans storm the field after South Carolina's upset win against No. 5 Tennessee

Fans storm the field after South Carolina's upset win against No. 5 Tennessee
Fans stormed the field after the South Carolina Gamecocks beat the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at James Madison (noon, ESPNU)

Point spread: James Madison -14 (James Madison favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)
Moneyline: James Madison -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Coastal Carolina +370 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPNU
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
COCAR
James Madison Dukes
JMU

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -21.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Auburn +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Auburn Tigers
AUB
8
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

No. 9 Oregon at No. 22 Oregon State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Oregon -3.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Oregon State +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Oregon Ducks
ORE
23
Oregon State Beavers
OREST

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (4 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: TCU -10.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)
Moneyline: TCU -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Iowa State +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST
4
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU

Michigan State at No. 10 Penn State (4 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Penn State -17.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Michigan State +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
11
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

No. 14 Utah at Colorado (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -29.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: Utah -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
PACN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
Utah Utes
UTAH
Colorado Buffaloes
CU

No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -9.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)
Moneyline: LSU -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texas A&M +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sun 12:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
LSU Tigers
LSU
Texas A&M Aggies
TXA&M

No. 11 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Tennessee -15.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Vanderbilt +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
Vanderbilt Commodores
VANDY

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: USC -5.5 (USC favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: USC -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Notre Dame +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
7
USC Trojans
USC

Kansas at No. 13 Kansas State (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Kansas State -12.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Kansas +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN
15
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 12 Washington at Washington State (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sun 3:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Washington Huskies
WASH
Washington State Cougars
WSU

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Hendon Hooker's season is done, but the legacy he left at Tennessee is secure
College Football

Hendon Hooker's season is done, but the legacy he left at Tennessee is secure

2 hours ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season
College Football

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season

3 hours ago
USC moves into top 5 in AP poll for first time since 2017
College Football

USC moves into top 5 in AP poll for first time since 2017

8 hours ago
USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
College Football

USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

9 hours ago
College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle
College Football

College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes