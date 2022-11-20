College Football College football odds Week 13: Top 25 early lines 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most intense in college football. This year's contest between the second-ranked Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines will have College Football Playoff implications, and you can catch the action on FOX.

Another marquee game will have No. 5 USC playing host to No. 15 Notre Dame in a rivalry that dates back to 1926.

This week is when traditional rivals face each other on the gridiron, and the schedule is full of matchups between schools that, well, just don't like each other.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mississippi State at No. 19 Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Mississippi State +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Baylor at No. 23 Texas (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -7.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Texas -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Baylor +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -3 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Tulane +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

North Carolina State at No. 17 North Carolina (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: North Carolina -6.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); North Carolina State +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 UCLA at California (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: UCLA -9.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise California covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); California +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Florida at No. 16 Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Florida State -9.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Florida +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -35 (Georgia favored to win by more than 35 points, otherwise Georgia Tech cover)

Moneyline: Georgia -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Georgia Tech +2800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -8.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Michigan +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -14.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 14.5 points, South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); South Carolina +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at James Madison (noon, ESPNU)

Point spread: James Madison -14 (James Madison favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)

Moneyline: James Madison -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Coastal Carolina +370 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -21.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Auburn +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Oregon at No. 22 Oregon State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Oregon -3.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Oregon State +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (4 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: TCU -10.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: TCU -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Iowa State +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan State at No. 10 Penn State (4 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Penn State -17.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Michigan State +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Utah at Colorado (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -29.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: Utah -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -9.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: LSU -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texas A&M +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 11 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Tennessee -15.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Vanderbilt +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: USC -5.5 (USC favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: USC -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Notre Dame +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas at No. 13 Kansas State (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Kansas State -12.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Kansas +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Washington at Washington State (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

