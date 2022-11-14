College Football
College football odds Week 12: Top 25 early lines
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines look to continue their march to the College Football Playoff semifinals as they play at Illinois on Saturday. Let's take a look at the slate from a betting perspective.

The rankings are from The Associated Press; the latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 12 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

SMU at No. 21 Tulane (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tulane -3.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise SMU covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); SMU +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Navy at No. 17 UCF (11 a.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: UCF -16.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Navy covers)
Moneyline: UCF -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Navy +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Is there hope for a Pac-12 CFP team?

Is there hope for a Pac-12 CFP team?
Joel Klatt discusses is there is any hope for a Pac-12 team in the CFP.

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -17 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -1111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Illinois +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 TCU at Baylor (noon, TV TBA)

Point spread: TCU -2.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)
Moneyline: TCU -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Baylor +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama (noon, SEC Network)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Louisiana at No. 20 Florida State (noon, ESPN3)

Point spread: Florida State -23.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)
Moneyline: Florida State -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Louisiana +800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Kansas State at West Virginia (2 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Kansas State -7.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); West Virginia +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 Oregon State at Arizona State (2:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Oregon State -7.5 (Oregon State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)
Moneyline: Oregon State -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Arizona State +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -21 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Boston College covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Boston College +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -22.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Kentucky +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -27.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Maryland +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami at No. 9 Clemson (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -19 (Clemson favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Miami covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Miami +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Penn State -19.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Rutgers +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Virginia (3:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Point spread: Virginia -1.5 (Virginia favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Virginia -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Coastal Carolina -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Cincinnati at Temple (4 p.m., ESPNU)

Point spread: Cincinnati -17 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Temple covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Temple +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina (5:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: North Carolina -21 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Georgia Tech +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -21.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); South Carolina +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Arkansas +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Oklahoma State +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 USC at No.16 UCLA (8 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: USC -1.5 (USC favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: USC -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); UCLA -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 75.5 points scored by both teams combined

UAB at No. 6 LSU (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: LSU -14.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise UAB covers)
Moneyline: LSU -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); UAB +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colorado at No. 15 Washington (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Washington -31 (Washington favored to win by more than 31 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -3 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Utah covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Utah +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

