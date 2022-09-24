College Football College football top plays: Michigan vs. Maryland; Clemson vs. Wake Forest, more just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the college football season is underway with a marquee matchup at the Big House, as No. 4 Michigan battles Maryland ( on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 166-17 through three weeks and are aiming to collect their seventh straight win over the Terrapins. Elsewhere, No. 5 Clemson is battling No. 21 Wake Forest in a much-anticipated ACC matchup.

In the afternoon, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 20 Florida square off in Knoxville, followed by No. 15-ranked Oregon facing Washington State for the 100th time.

Kicking off the evening window, KJ Jefferson and the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks venture to College Station for a date with the No. 23-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, while No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin in Columbus. Later on FOX, No. 6 Oklahoma meets Kansas State, and No. 18 Washington plays host to Stanford on FS1.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's packed Week 4 slate.

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan

D'oh!

Maryland gave away the opening kickoff as Tai Felton let the ball hit his helmet and bounce to a Michigan player, putting the Wolverines at the Terrapins' 10-yard line. J.J. McCarthy found Luke Schoonmaker on the following play to put Michigan up 7-0.

More like Toughailoa

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa picked up a key first down when he scrambled toward Michigan's goal-line, getting his helmet knocked off in the process. Maryland scored two plays later to even the score at 10-10 before the first quarter ended.

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest

Juggling into the end zone

DJ Uiagalelei threw a 41-yard dart to receiver Brannon Spector, who juggled the ball before securing the catch to give Clemson a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Demon Deacons wake up

Sam Hartman connected with Jahmal Banks for the deep touchdown pass to cut Clemson's lead to 14-7.

COMING UP:

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET)

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Stanford at No. 18 Washington (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

