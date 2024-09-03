College Football AP Top 25: Georgia remains No. 1, USC vaults up 10 spots Updated Sep. 3, 2024 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Florida State fell out of The Associated Press college football poll on Tuesday after starting the season 0-2, becoming just the third team to go from preseason top-10 to unranked in the first regular-season poll since the rankings expanded to 25 in 1989.

Georgia remained No. 1, receiving 57 first-place votes after starting the season with a blowout of then-No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers hung on at No. 25.

Ohio State is No. 2 with five first-place votes. No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama each moved up a spot, putting three SEC teams in the top four along with Georgia.

No. 5 Notre Dame jumped two spots after opening the season with a victory at then-No. 20 Texas A&M, which fell out of the rankings.

Florida State has been the early season's major disappointment. The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion lost a Week 0 game in Dublin, Ireland, to ACC rival Georgia Tech and then dropped another league game Monday night at home to Boston College.

No other preseason Top 25 team this year lost to an unranked opponent to open the season. Florida State did it twice as a double-digit favorite.

The other preseason top-10 teams to fall all the way out of the Top 25 after Week 1 in the past 35 years were Michigan in 2007 after famously losing to Appalachian State as No. 5 and Clemson in 2008. The Tigers were No. 9 but opened with a blowout loss to Alabama and tumbled out of the rankings.

Ole Miss remained at No. 6. Oregon slipped four spots to No. 7 after winning a close game with Idaho. Penn State stayed at No. 8. Missouri moved up two spots to No. 9 to give the SEC five teams in the top 10. Michigan dropped one spot to No. 10.

Georgia Tech's 2-0 start has the No. 23 Yellowjackets ranked for the first time since 2015.

The big movers upward in the Top 25 were Miami and USC.

The Hurricanes jumped seven spots to No. 19 after routing Florida at The Swamp and have their best ranking since cracking the top-10 late in the 2020 season.

No. 13 USC moved up 10 places after beating LSU with a late touchdown Sunday night in Las Vegas. The loss dropped LSU to No. 18.

The Trojans started last season at No. 6, but ended up unranked after a disappointing 8-5 season with 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The only other team to move into the rankings this week, along with Georgia Tech, was fellow ACC school Louisville. The Cardinals were among the top unranked voter-getters in the preseason and now sit at No. 22.

Despite Florida State and Clemson starting the season 0-3, the ACC has one more team in this week's rankings than it did last time:

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 3, 4, 6, 9, 14, 16, 18).

Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 2, 7, 8, 10, 13, 21).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 12, 22, 23, 24, 25).

Big 12 — 5 (Nos. 11, 16, 17, 19, 20).

Independent — 1 (No. 5).

Here's the full top 25:

1. Georgia (57 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (5 first-place votes)

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. North Carolina State

25. Clemson

Reporting by The Associated Press.

