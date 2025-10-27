College Football
AP Top 25: Big 12 Boasts 2 Teams In Top 10 for 1st Time In 2 Years
Updated Nov. 2, 2025 3:58 p.m. ET

The Big 12 had two teams in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time in two years Sunday, Notre Dame was back in the top 10 after a two-month absence and Oklahoma and Texas made the biggest upward moves.

The top seven teams were unchanged in the final poll before the College Football Playoff committee releases its first rankings Tuesday night to kick off the run-up to the CFP bracket release Dec. 7.

No. 1 Ohio State, which pulled away in the second half to beat Penn State, is at the top of the AP poll for a 10th straight week. Indiana, which scored 50-plus points against a Big Ten opponent for the third time while hammering Maryland, is No. 2 for a third straight week.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers were again followed by Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Ole Miss. Losses by Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Miami (Fla.) shuffled the Nos. 8, 9 and 10 spots, now held by BYU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

The distribution of first-place votes was the same as last week. Ohio State received 54, Indiana got 11 and Texas A&M one.

No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech gave the Big 12 two teams in the top 10 for the first time since Oct. 29, 2023. The Cougars, who were idle, have their highest ranking of the season. The Red Raiders won at Kansas State and re-entered the top 10 for the first time in three weeks. The two teams face each other this weekend.

Notre Dame, winner of six straight, was pushed by a one-win Boston College on the road before it won by 15 points and moved up two spots to No. 10. The Fighting Irish were last in the top 10 in Week 3, at No. 8, before a home loss to Texas A&M dropped them to 0-2 and dropped them to No. 24.

No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 13 Texas received seven-spot promotions for their wins Saturday. The Sooners beat Tennessee on the road and the Longhorns knocked off Vandy at home. Tennessee took the biggest fall, dropping nine spots to No. 23.

Full top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. BYU
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Virginia
  13. Texas
  14. Louisville
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Utah
  18. Miami (Fla.)
  19. Missouri
  20. USC
  21. Michigan
  22. Memphis
  23. Tennessee
  24. Washington
  25. Cincinnati

Conference call

  • SEC (9 teams): Nos. 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 19, 23.
  • Big Ten (6): Nos. 1, 2, 6, 20, 21, 24.
  • Big 12 (4): Nos. 8, 9, 17, 25.
  • ACC (4): Nos. 12, 14, 16, 18.
  • American (1): No. 22.
  • Independent (1): No. 10.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Football
Big 12
