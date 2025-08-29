College Football 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round Updated Aug. 29, 2025 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It’s Week 1 — our first chance to see some real reps from players who will dominate the draft conversation in just a few months.

It's never too early to identify the potential first-round picks and potential pros. FOX Sports Research has put together its first mock for the 2026 NFL Draft ahead of an incredible Week 1 slate.

The draft order below was determined by aggregating several projections for each team while still factoring in trades involving draft picks to account for teams with multiple selections.

Let's take a look.

1. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Not only is Manning the current Heisman favorite at +650, but he is also the consensus choice to be the first overall pick entering Week 1 of the college football season. A native of New Orleans, you couldn't write a better story for both parties. Last season, he was the only FBS or NFL QB in the last 25 years to record a 75-plus-yard TD pass, a 65-plus-yard TD run and another 50-plus-yard TD pass in the same game. He went 2-0 as a starter for Texas last year, throwing for 583 yards and totaling five TDs (four pass, one rush) in those two games.

2. Cleveland Browns: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Klubnik is a dual-threat quarterback who was one of four FBS players to account for 4,000-plus yards of total offense and 40-plus TDs last season, joining Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Will Howard. He was also the only player in FBS to throw for 35 TDs with six or fewer interceptions, not to mention his 463 yards and seven TDs on the ground.

3. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Arguably the best defensive player in college football, Downs is a safety who has all the tools to excel at the next level. He is an elite tackler, has incredible instincts, can play in the box, excels in coverage, and is one of the hardest hitters in the country.

4. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The top-ranked offensive tackle in his class coming out of high (according to 247Sports composite rankings), Mauigoa was a freshman All-America selection in 2023 and then followed it up by allowing just one sack in 13 games last season (according to PFF). The Giants already have an All-Pro in Andrew Thomas at left tackle, which is perfect for Mauigoa, who has played on the right side for his entire career at Miami.

5. New York Jets: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The buzz around Sellers has been loud over the past few months, as the Gamecocks signal caller is a physical freak who excels as a runner and possesses elite arm talent. Most mock drafts have him as the second quarterback taken, but he still needs to improve as a decision-maker in the pocket, having taken 33 sacks in 12 games. However, in his last four games of the season, he averaged 271 passing YPG, 70.8 rushing YPG, had three rushing TDs, and had a TD-INT ratio of 9-3.

6. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Speaking of physical freaks, Woods is arguably the most athletic defensive tackle college football has seen in years. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he's reported to have a lean muscle mass percentage of 77%. He's also another player who was a freshman All-American in 2023, and posted a dominant follow-up campaign in 2024, playing both inside and defensive end for the Tigers, finishing with three sacks, eight tackles for loss and 20 pressures.

7. Indianapolis Colts: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The only 4,000-yard passer from 2024 to return this year in FBS, Nussmeier is the son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and could've been selected within the first three rounds of last year's draft. He has a quick release and gunslinger mentality, both attributes the Colts could use in their QB room.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Mauigoa was the top-ranked offensive tackle in his high school class, but Proctor wasn't far off at No. 2. He is a specimen at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds and gave up just three sacks last season (according to PFF). Arguably his best game came against a dominant Georgia defense, where he finished with a 91.7 PFF pass block grade. Proctor would be a great compliment opposite Kolton Miller, who the Raiders recently re-signed.

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Scouts have been raving about Fano, as he's played both left and right tackle in his collegiate career and showcased elite footwork despite being 6-foot-6, 302 pounds. He's allowed just three sacks and five QB hits in 717 pass block snaps over the last two seasons (according to PFF).

10. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Having traded Jalen Ramsey, and also losing Kader Kohou for the season to an ACL injury, the Dolphins desperately need a lockdown corner. McCoy was a first-team All-American last season, finishing with four INTs and nine pass breakups. He did suffer an ACL tear in January and is expected to miss the start of this season, but he is undoubtedly the most talented cover corner in this draft class.

11. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Getting Parker with the 11th pick would be an absolute steal, as he is probably the best pure pass rusher in the class. He's showcased elite bend during his time at Clemson and can also drop in coverage. Last season, he forced a school-record six fumbles along with 11 sacks, and his 12.5 TFL in 2023 was also a school record for a true freshman.

12. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Allar will face a lot of pressure in what will be his last season in Happy Valley, but this is a situation that would be perfect for him. Matthew Stafford is 37 years old and just signed a two-year contract for $84M earlier this year, meaning he'll likely play into the 2027 season with that sort of financial commitment. Allar has the tools to be a starting NFL quarterback, but has yet to prove he's a game-changer. Two years behind Stafford could help fix that, similar to how Jordan Love developed by observing Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

13. Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk is a monster at 6-foot-6, 288 pounds and displayed incredible ability to blow past offensive tackles last season. He posted 11 TFL, seven sacks and 45 total tackles for the Tigers in his true sophomore season.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

This feels very low for the best off-ball linebacker in the draft, as Hill's tape is just jaw-dropping. He can cover, he's a sure-tackler, possesses elite ball skills, and can rush the passer, having posted 13 sacks in two seasons with the Longhorns, with eight coming last year. Let's not forget his 113 total tackles and four forced fumbles in 2024 as well.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

Bain was a freshman All-American in 2023, but his sophomore season was hampered by injuries. He has elite burst and is relentless with his hands. While he's no Micah Parsons, he's the same height as him (6-foot-3) and has similar athletic traits when it comes to pass-rushing.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza has been rising on draft boards as of late and will look to capitalize on this, having transferred from Cal to a talented Indiana team. He's 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and played very well towards the end of the season for the Bears. He averaged over 300 pass YPG in the final eight games of the season, and finished the year with 19 total TDs and six INTs.

17. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The only running back we have going in the first round, Jeremiyah Love is just an absolute stud. While D'Andre Swift is only 26 years old, pairing him with Love would be a dynamic tandem to help take some pressure off Caleb Williams. The Notre Dame tailback set a school record with 13 straight games recording a rushing TD, and averaged a whopping 6.9 yards per carry with 1,125 rushing yards on the season in 2024.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The brother of All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon has had a ton of production in two seasons at Clemson, recording 19 pass breakups, 82 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 1,191 defensive snaps played in that span. Opposing QBs completed just 43% of passes when targeting him last year, and he also only gave up just two completions of 20-plus yards.

19. Houston Texans: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

While Houston's biggest question is the offensive line, the Texans drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round last year and he has impressed the coaching staff in the preseason. The next need for them is on the defensive, as three of their starters are 30 or older (Danielle Hunter, Sheldon Rankins, Mario Edwards). Uigagalelei is an ultra-strong player at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and posted a whopping 10.5 sacks last year. He can play both inside and out, possessing all the tools to be a dominant run stopper and pass rusher.

20. Denver Broncos: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Most agree that Bo Nix needs another weapon and that Jordyn Tyson is the best receiver in the draft, but Antonio Williams would be the perfect compliment to Courtland Sutton in Denver. He's a shifty burner who can take the top off defenses but also play in the slot. His 11 receiving touchdowns in 2024 led all players, having also grabbed 75 balls for 904 yards.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Yup, Fano isn't the only stud offensive lineman for the Utes. Lomu gave up just two sacks in 425 pass-blocking snaps last season (according to PFF) and is a high-ceiling prospect, having just 15 collegiate games under his belt.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and catches everything thrown at him. He posted 75 catches for 1,101 yards along with 10 TDs in his breakout season for the Sun Devils last year.

23. Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal this year (according to 247Sports), World can easily shoot up the boards if he dominates at Oregon the way he did at Nevada. He's got incredible length at 6-foot-8, 318 pounds, and played both left and right tackle in four seasons at Nevada. He gave up no sacks for the Wolfpack last year, but going up against Big Ten defenses will be a major test for him.

24. Washington Commanders: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Overton spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Bama, having led the Tide with nine QB hurries last season. He fits the mold of all the past Alabama defensive linemen over the past decade — incredibly athletic, nasty, physical, and relentless. At 6-foot-5, 283 pounds he can play inside and can thrive in multiple schemes.

25. Cincinnati Bengals Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

It's not often you see an interior lineman lead your team in pressures, but that's just what Banks did for Florida last year with 29. He also added 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Bengals have drafted Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy in back-to-back drafts to support Trey Hendrickson at the defensive end spot, so adding Banks to help beef up the interior seems like a smart move for them.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

If it weren't for Caleb Downs, Thieneman would be the clear-cut top safety in the country. As a true freshman at Purdue, he was named Defensive Freshman of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America and also won Big Ten Newcomer of the Year. His sophomore season was even better, leading all Big Ten DBs with 104 total tackles, seven pass breakups and also took back punts.

27. Los Angeles Rams: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State

Harris really emerged during Penn State's run last season, allowing just one TD catch in 46 defensive targets. He also spent his freshman season at Georgia in 2023, making him a battle-tested corner that has seen competition in the two best conferences in college football.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton is another prospect who could easily shoot up the board if he posts another strong season this year. He finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (13) and tied for sixth in sacks (8.5). With the departure of Abdul Carter, 2025 should be a big year for him.

29. Detroit Lions: Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

The best center in college football, Slaughter brings 38 games of SEC experience along with 21 starts. The Lions have moved Graham Glasgow to center for this year due to the unexpected retirement of three-time All-Pro Frank Ragnow. Drafting Slaughter would allow him to move back to guard, giving them another really talented offensive line, considering they drafted Tate Ratledge out of Georgia in the first round of last year's draft.

30. Buffalo Bills: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

At 6-foot-3, 195 lbs, Tate doesn't get as much shine as he should due to playing alongside Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka last season. But he's a former five-star recruit who logged 52 receptions for 733 yards and four TDs as the third option for Ohio State. He's a physical receiver with sticky hands and underrated speed. Expect a big year from him.

31. Baltimore Ravens: CJ Allen, LB, Florida

Allen has Baltimore Raven written all over him, as he's a high-IQ off-ball linebacker who thrives in the run game and can also cover receivers in the slot. He posted 76 total tackles for Georgia last season, which ranked second on the team.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

There's not many places the Eagles can improve when looking at their starters on both sides of the ball, but if we had to pick one, it's safety. Kilgore was a 2023 freshman All-American and led the SEC in interceptions in 2024 with five. He's also a hard-hitter who can change direction very smoothly despite being 6-foot-1, 211 pounds.

