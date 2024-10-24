College Football 2024 College Football Week 9 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 24, 2024 9:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 9 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 9.

Record:

Last Week: 2-4

Season: 20-26

(All times ET)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tulane @ North Texas (noon, ESPN2)

I don’t like this matchup at all for North Texas. The Mean Green have three wins over Wyoming, Tulsa and FAU, while giving up 52 to Memphis. Jon Sumrall’s team won ugly last week against Rice but should be able to put up points on North Texas and stay unbeaten in the AAC.

PICK: Tulane (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points

Eastern Michigan @ Akron (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Akron has certainly drawn the short end of the stick so far in scheduling, as it has faced three of the better teams in the MAC in Bowling Green, Ohio and Western Michigan. EMU, on the other hand, has built its 5-2 record on some easier competition. Joe Moorhead is starting to see some dividends after some lean years, and I'll grab the Zips, plus the points.

PICK: Akron (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

No. 20 Illinois @ No. 1 Oregon (3:30 p.m., CBS)

I had a hard time deciding on Oregon -21, Illinois team total Under or Oregon team total Over. But I ultimately went with the Ducks minus the points because I think we’ll see Dillon Gabriel exploit the Illini defense like Purdue QB Ryan Browne did a couple of weeks back. I also expect the Illini to struggle a lot protecting Luke Altmyer against an Oregon team playing its first home game as the No. 1 team in the nation.

PICK: Oregon (-21) to win by more than 21 points

Bowling Green @ Toledo (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Toledo has the win at Mississippi State, but one could argue what the Falcons did at Penn State and Texas A&M — two top-15 teams — is even more impressive. However, the loss to NIU has BG behind the eight-ball in terms of getting to the MAC title game, and it could use a win here to hold some tiebreaker edges. I like a desperate BG here to pull the slight upset.

PICK: Bowling Green (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Michigan State @ Michigan (7:30 p.m., BTN)

Michigan’s offense is dreadful. How teams like Michigan, Florida State and Oklahoma don't have a quarterback they can count on is amazing. Unless this game goes to overtime, I’d be very surprised if both teams hit 20 points here.

PICK: Under 41 points scored by both teams combined

UNDERDOGS TO TAKE ON THE MONEYLINE:

Syracuse +190

UNLV +145

Bowling Green +125

Akron +135

Houston +145

Wisconsin +200

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

