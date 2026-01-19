College Football
2025 CFP Odds: If Indiana Wins, Bettor Turns $15, 4-Leg Parlay Into $5,500
2025 CFP Odds: If Indiana Wins, Bettor Turns $15, 4-Leg Parlay Into $5,500

Updated Jan. 19, 2026 12:22 a.m. ET
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Betting months in advance on one result to happen, then cashing out on that bet, requires at least a little bit of good fortune.

Two results? Even more fortune is needed. 

Four results? Just improbable. 

In this instance, there was a 1-in-366 chance that Indiana would have an absolute dream season.

But what once was improbable now looks quite possible for a prescient Hoosiers fan, ahead of Indiana’s Monday night meeting against Miami in the College Football Playoff title game.

That’s because her pizza-money preseason parlay is on the brink of banking more than $5,500.

Read on for more on that wager in CFP championship odds.

 

Three Down

Back in the preseason, when a historic Indiana run wasn’t on most people’s radar, it most certainly was on Kendall Elliott’s radar.

Based on her X profile, Elliott is a big Indiana football fan. She touts that she was a season ticket holder in the lean days, before coach Curt Cignetti arrived ahead of the turnaround 2024-25 season.

The Hoosiers went 11-1 in the regular season in Cignetti’s first year, earning a College Football Playoff berth, before falling to Notre Dame in the first round.

Inspired by last season, Elliott put a modest $15 on a four-leg futures parlay, ahead of this season:

  • Indiana undefeated regular season
  • Indiana to win the Big Ten Championship Game
  • Indiana to make the CFP
  • Indiana to win the national title 

The odds of all that happening: A hefty +36627, or in easier-to-digest terms, just beyond 366/1.

But by Dec. 7, the first three legs were in. The Hoosiers went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season, then beat Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten title game to secure their CFP slot.

One to Go

By way of the No. 1 seed, Indiana got a first-round bye in the CFP. Then the Hoosiers trucked No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in the quarterfinals.

That set up a rematch vs. No. 5 Oregon in the semifinals. In Week 7 of the regular season, Indiana went to Oregon as a 7-point underdog and notched a 30-20 upset win.

In the CFP semis, the Hoosiers were 3-point favorites and grilled the Ducks 56-22.

So it’s on to the CFP Championship Game vs. No. 10 Miami, with a 7:30 p.m. ET Monday kickoff. The game is on the Hurricanes’ home field at Hard Rock Stadium. But the Hoosiers are consensus 8.5-point favorites to lift the trophy.

If that happens, then Elliott’s 15 bucks turns into $5,509.11. That’ll buy a lot of pizza.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas.

