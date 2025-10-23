College Football Playoff Expansion: How This Proposed 24-Team Model Would Work

Wake up, college football fans.

A new College Football Playoff expansion model just dropped — and it's one that FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is a fan of.

A 24-team College Football Playoff format seems to be picking up steam ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline for the committee to either expand from the 12-team format or not. In the 24-team CFP format, the four power conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) would each get four automatic qualifiers, while there would also be two total automatic qualifiers from the other conferences (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Pac-12).

To help round out the 24-team field, six at-large teams would make the tournament. The six at-large bids would be the only teams that the committee gets to pick for the College Football Playoff.

Reducing the number of teams the committee picks to make the CFP field while also expanding the field itself is the top reason why Klatt is a fan of this proposal.

"No. 1, any change to the playoff, in any form, I think really needs to minimize the committee and create better roads of access, rather than selection," Klatt said on "The Joel Klatt Show." "So, the selection being moved down to six picks and getting 18 defined paths would be a quality thing."

Joel Klatt breaks down the proposed 24-team CFP format

In this proposal, the eight highest-ranked teams would get a first-round bye. But unlike the 12-team field, those teams would get to play a CFP game at home because games in the first two rounds would be held at the home site of the higher-ranked team.

That would be another win for playoff expansion, according to Klatt.

"You need to get more [College Football Playoff] games on campus," Klatt said.

Finally, Klatt also likes the idea of each power conference having a defined number of automatic bids for the CFP because it can help boost the regular season.

"You need to increase the number of valuable regular-season games, both in the non-conference and in conference," Klatt said. "So, you need to make conference games more valuable. Well, you do that by increasing the value of finishing in the top four of these Power 4 conferences. I think you need to create the desirability of big, strong mashups in the non-conference. You need to engage fanbases more."

So, now that we know the basics of the 24-team CFP format, what would it actually look like? Well, Klatt took a chance at figuring out how the 24-team field might look by using the most recent AP Poll. While many of those teams' seeds would be the same as their ranking in the AP Poll, this isn't as simple as picking the top 24 teams in the poll because of the automatic qualifiers.

Here's a closer look at how a 24-team CFP field might look for this season:

And here's a look at each of the 24 teams that would make the CFP in this scenario.

1. Ohio State (Big Ten AQ)

Record: 7-0

Top win: No. 22 Texas

Notable remaining opponents: vs. Penn State, at No. 25 Michigan

2. Indiana (Big Ten AQ)

Record: 7-0

Top win: No. 6 Oregon

Notable remaining opponents: vs. UCLA, at Penn State

3. Texas A&M (SEC AQ)

Record: 7-0

Top win: No. 12 Notre Dame

Notable remaining opponents: at No. 20 LSU, at No. 15 Missouri, at No. 22 Texas

4. Alabama (SEC AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: No. 5 Georgia

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 20 LSU, vs. No. 13 Oklahoma

Ohio State and Alabama in Joel Klatt’s week 8 top 10 🔥 Joel Klatt Show

5. Georgia (SEC AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: No. 8 Ole Miss

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 22 Texas, vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech (neutral site)

6. Oregon (Big Ten AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Penn State

Notable remaining opponents: vs. USC, at Washington

7. Georgia Tech (ACC AQ)

Record: 7-0

Top win: at Wake Forest

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 5 Georgia (neutral site)

8. Ole Miss (SEC AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: No. 20 LSU

Notable remaining opponents: at No. 13 Oklahoma

9. Miami (Fla.) (ACC AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: No. 12 Notre Dame

Notable remaining opponents: at SMU

10. Vanderbilt (at-large)

Record: 6-1

Top win: No. 20 LSU

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 15 Missouri, at No. 22 Texas, at No. 17 Tennessee

11. BYU (Big 12 AQ)

Record: 7-0

Top win: Utah

Notable remaining opponents: at Iowa State, at No. 14 Texas Tech, at No. 21 Cincinnati

12. Notre Dame (at-large)

Record: 5-2

Top win: USC

Notable remaining opponents: vs. Navy

13. Oklahoma (at-large)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Michigan

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, at No. 17 Tennessee, at No. 4 Alabama, at No. 15 Missouri, vs. No. 20 LSU

Can Oklahoma upset Ole Miss? 🤔😲 Joel Klatt Show

14. Texas Tech (Big 12 AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Utah

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 11 BUY

15. Missouri (at-large)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Kansas

Notable remaining opponents: at No. 10 Vanderbilt, vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, at No. 13 Oklahoma

16. Virginia (ACC AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Louisville

Notable remaining opponents: at Cal, at Duke

17. Tennessee (at-large)

Record: 5-2

Top win: Arkansas

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 13 Oklahoma, vs. 10 Vanderbilt

18. USF (non-power conference AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Florida

Notable remaining opponents: at Memphis

19. Louisville (ACC AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Miami (Fla.)

Notable remaining opponents: vs. Cal, vs. Clemson, at SMU

20. LSU (at-large)

Record: 5-2

Top win: Clemson

Notable remaining opponents: vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, at No. 4 Alabama, vs. No. 13 Oklahoma

21. Cincinnati (Big 12 AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Iowa State

Notable remaining opponents: at Utah, vs. No. 11 Baylor

22. Illinois (Big Ten AQ)

Record: 5-2

Top win: USC

Notable remaining opponents: at Rutgers, vs. Northwestern

23. Arizona State (Big 12 AQ)

Record: 5-2

Top win: No. 14 Texas Tech

Notable remaining opponents: vs. Houston, at Iowa State, vs. Arizona

24. Tulane (non-power conference AQ)

Record: 6-1

Top win: Northwestern

Notable remaining opponents: at Memphis