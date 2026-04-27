The New-Look Pac-12 Unveiled a New-Look Logo

The Pac-12 Conference has just two members for the 2025-2026 academic year, but in July it's going to see a massive change when seven other schools join the revamped conference.

To go with the new-look membership, the Pac-12 revealed a brand new logo for the conference. It retains the shield-shaped design of the original – compare to the image above – but the letters are significantly different now, somehow both rounder and sharper at the same time, and the border around it all has been removed so that the interior of the logo is also its exterior.

If getting your logo news from a social media embed isn't good enough, consider receiving it by way of a conference mascot holding up a t-shirt instead:

Benny Beaver, the Oregon State Beavers mascot, holds a new Pac-12 logo T-shirt prior to the 2026 Oregon State spring football game. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The current full members of the Pac-12 are Oregon State and Washington State, but these two will be joined by Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Gonzaga on July 1, 2026. Of those nine schools, eight field football teams, which allows the Pac-12 to be an FBS, rather than FCS, conference. Gonzaga, the crown jewel of the conference's basketball program, is the exception, as it hasn't had a football team since suspending play during World War II.

In Aug. 2024, 10 of the 12 members of the Pac-12 left, which left it sponsoring just six sports, but the infusion of seven additional members for the 2026-2027 academic year means it is up to 19 sports in addition to retaining its FBS status.