2026 Heisman Trophy Watch: CJ Carr, Arch Manning Among Early Favorites

This college football season is loaded with top‑tier talent, making the 2026 Heisman race one of the most competitive. Below is a list of the top six candidates projected to win the Heisman, as well as their odds, per FanDuel as of May 2nd.

1. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is currently the favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy. After his first season as starting quarterback, Carr was a part of a talented Fighting Irish offense next to former running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, as well as former wide receiver Malachi Fields. Carr finished last season with 271 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Even with Notre Dame missing the College Football Playoff last season, Carr is an important returning piece for their 2026 team. Carr enters the season with +750 to win the Heisman.

2. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was one of last season’s most anticipated signal-callers and a projected 2025 Heisman finalist. However, a slow start to the season quickly took him out of the race. The former five-star prospect is entering his redshirt junior season under coach Steve Sarkisian, with speculation that he'll enter the 2027 NFL Draft. He also added 399 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Manning sits at +800 to win the honor.

3. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss entered the year as a backup and took over for former quarterback Austin Simmons due to injury in Week 3, and instantly stole the show. Chambliss led the Rebels to their first-ever CFP appearance following former coach Lane Kiffin’s departure, where they fell in the semifinals to Miami (FL). Chambliss became a sensation in short order, and now returns to Oxford with the tools to help the Rebels reach another CFP. Chambliss finished the year with 3,937 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also put up 527 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns. Chambliss is listed at +1100 to take home the Heisman Trophy.

4. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is the only returning Heisman finalist from last season’s group and is already drawing attention as a potential repeat contender. Sayin was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country last season, and led Ohio State back to the CFP in his first starting season. He also returns Biletnikoff finalist wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and adds five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. to his air-raid offense, which could be one of the most dangerous units come this fall. Sayin finished the year with 3,610 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Sayin sits at +1200 to win the Heisman.

5. Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana

Following the departure of former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, head coach Curt Cignetti found his next prodigy from the portal in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. Hoover played four seasons with the Horned Frogs and will use his final season of eligibility playing for Cignetti in the Big Ten. Hoover capped off last season with 3,472 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and a 19-8 record as a starting quarterback. Hoover enters his final season with +1200 to become Indiana’s second Heisman winner following Mendoza.

6. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore shocked the college football world when he announced he'd return to Oregon for one final season, especially after the Ducks had just signed former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. Moore was one of the most impressive quarterbacks in college football, where he led the Ducks back to the CFP, but fell to eventual champions Indiana in the semifinals. Moore closed out last season with 3,565 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Moore is currently +1200 to win the Heisman.