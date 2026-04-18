Ohio State Spring Game: Freshman Phenom and Veteran Stars Shine

Ohio State's impressive 2025 season provided momentum heading into their annual spring game. The defense, freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and multiple veteran contributors stood out — even in rainy conditions.

Head coach Ryan Day split the roster into two separate teams: Scarlet and Gray. The Gray team took home the win, 35-26. Between the returning talent and the debut of their freshman class, the Buckeyes are shaping up to be a dangerous Big Ten competitor.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes finished the season 12-2, falling short of a College Football Playoff run to Miami (Fla.) in the quarterfinals. However, a returning Heisman finalist in quarterback Julian Sayin and superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will help fuel what's likely to be another powerful Ohio State team.

In a higher scoring game, the Buckeyes' offense thrived, but it was the defense that turned heads. Defensive lineman Beau Atkinson stood out early, finishing the day with a sack and interception. Cornerback Devin Sanchez's sole pass breakup against Smith was enough to remind fans of what he's capable of, and he'll be someone to watch this fall.

Sayin's first season as Ohio State's starter lived up to the hype, and now has the tools to hit a very high ceiling in Year 2. Sayin's accuracy goes without saying, as he led the nation in completion percentage (77%). The 6-foot-1 signal-caller put his ground game on display, too, scoring a 4-yard rushing touchdown early.

The receiving game continues to shine and advance, especially with the addition of five-star Henry. The No. 1-ranked wide receiver in his class was put to the test and did not disappoint. He hauled in four catches for 96 receiving yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Alongside Smith, a Biletnikoff finalist last season, the duo's combined yards‑after‑catch ability, route‑running and strength instantly elevate Day’s air-raid offense.

Ohio State kicks off the 2026 college football season on Sept. 5 at home in Columbus against Ball State.