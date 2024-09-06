College Football 2024 College Football Week 2 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Sep. 6, 2024 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 2 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show . Hope you're as excited about this season as we are.

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 2.

Record

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

(All times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgia Tech @ Syracuse (noon, ACC Network)



Might we want to reassess our opinion on Georgia Tech after seeing how bad FSU is? Not to say the Jackets aren’t a good team, but maybe that upset of FSU gets knocked down a few levels perception wise. We’ll see how their defense fares on the road against a team that's actually capable of completing a forward pass with Kyle McCord, Oronde Gadsden and the Orange receiving corps.

PICK: Syracuse (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Iowa State @ Iowa (3:30 p.m., CBS)

I’m not sure Iowa’s offensive problems are solved, as that game was 6-0 at halftime last week before the Hawkeyes scored 21 fourth-quarter points against FCS Illinois State. Kirk Ferentz is back on the sideline, so I’m sure that factors into many people’s handicap. But this is a much better team Iowa is facing this week, and the offensive woes could resurface. If Iowa State is as good a team as I think it is, it should walk out of Kinnick with a win.

PICK: Iowa State (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

South Carolina @ Kentucky (3:30 p.m., ABC)



I try not to overreact to Week 1, but it's hard to see South Carolina’s result against Old Dominion and not have a ton of concerns. The Gamecocks' touchdown drives against the Monarchs went for three and six yards after turnovers and did nothing offensively all night. Against Mark Stoops’ UK defense on the road, it could end very badly. If this game ended at something along the lines of 27-7, it wouldn’t shock me at all.

PICK: Kentucky (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

Colorado @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m., NBC)



This is going to be an unpopular pick, I’m guessing, but I’m good with taking the points here with Colorado. The Buffs are going to score, so I’m good with being on the 'dog. Nebraska shutting down a terrible UTEP team does nothing to cause me to believe the Cornhuskers will have success stopping Sanders, Hunter and Horn. The pressure on Nebraska here is huge. It is supposed to win the type of game it hasn’t in years. Win this game, and you’ll be favored to be 7-0 going to Ohio State. Dylan Raiola looked great in the opener. Everything surrounding Nebraska is sky-high optimism right now. Let’s capitalize on an inflated price here.

PICK: Colorado (+7.5) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points, or win outright

Keyshawn on Coach Prime: "I got Colorado winning the Big 12"

Houston @ Oklahoma (7:45 p.m., SEC Network)



Not sure if anyone took a deep dive into the boxscore from their game against Temple, but it wasn’t too flattering for the Sooners. Jackson Arnold’s 17 completions went for just 145 yards. They had just 378 yards against potentially the worst team in the FBS, and No. 1 wide receiver Jalil Farooq is out for an extended period of time. Yes, the defense did get six turnovers, but can we count on that again this week? Houston didn't look great offensively against UNLV, but the defense did do a decent job. In that game, the Cougars had 308 yards and two offensive touchdowns. I trust Willie Fritz to figure something out to shorten this game and keep the final respectable.

PICK: Houston (+29) to lose by fewer than 29 points, or win outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:



Syracuse +125

Iowa State +145

Mississippi State +190

Colorado +250

Tulane +280

NC State +300

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .



