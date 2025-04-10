College Football Ex-Texas WR Isaiah Bond surrenders on sexual assault warrant, calls claims 'false' Published Apr. 10, 2025 8:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who is projected as a likely second-day pick in this month's NFL Draft, surrendered on a sexual assault warrant Thursday and was released after posting bail, according to published reports.

Bond turned himself in on Thursday morning on the outstanding warrant, according to the Dallas Morning News, which quoted Grant Cottingham, a police spokesman in Frisco, a city outside Dallas. He has since posted bail at $25,000 and been released from the Collin County jail, jail records show. Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Bond released a statement on social media that called the claims "patently false."

Bond played one season with the Longhorns in 2024. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns and declared for the NFL draft after the season. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

