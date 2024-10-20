College Football 2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Georgia on top; Colorado enters top 25 Updated Oct. 20, 2024 2:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the first season of the 16-team SEC, the league has shown to be even more difficult than we thought it might be. It's not just that Alabama upset Georgia back in Week 5 to achieve the No. 1 ranking. It's that Vanderbilt upset then-No. 1-ranked Alabama. It's that the next best team in the SEC — not the best team in the Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC, who all have undefeated teams in their leagues — received the nod as the No. 1 team in the country.

There have been three No. 1 teams in the first eight weeks of the season, and they all hail from the same conference: S-E-C! However, with Georgia's 30-15 win against Texas, we're liable to see the Associated Press ranking catch up with me and rank Oregon , currently sitting at 7-0 with a win at home against an exceptional Ohio State team, as the new consensus No. 1 team in America.

However … There is an argument for Georgia taking back the No. 1 ranking it held to start the season, and it begins with the Bulldogs going on the road to secure a double-digit victory over the Longhorns. That is the best in the country. The 15-point win on the Forty Acres stands above Oregon's one-point win over Ohio State at Autzen, and the Bulldogs accomplished the feat with quarterback Carson Beck throwing three interceptions and completing just 23 of 41 passes for 175 yards with zero touchdowns.

Georgia's win over Texas was a dominant and vintage Kirby Smart defensive performance, where Texas could do next to nothing for two quarters and trailed UGA 23-0 at halftime. This while the Dawgs have not played a complete game on offense, defense or special teams this season.

But winning must be respected, and losing must be punished. So, Oregon is the No. 1 team here — for now. But watch out if this Georgia team finds a way to play complete football.

Georgia, even at No. 2, feels inevitable once again.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (7-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated Purdue, 35-0

The Ducks showed no signs of a hangover following their 32-31 win against Ohio State last week, making light work of the Boilermakers. Dillon Gabriel was scarily efficient, completing 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

No. 2 Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers Highlights

2. Georgia (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Texas, 30-15

Georgia has yet to play a perfect game in all three phases, but good teams find ways to win big games, and that's exactly what Kirby Smart's team did on Saturday. While Carson Beck struggled throughout, Trevor Etienne picked up the slack, rushing for three touchdowns in the win over the No. 1-ranked team in America.

3. Ohio State (5-1)

Week 8 result: Idle

4. Penn State (6-0)

Week 8 result: Idle

5. Texas (6-1)

Week 8 result: Lost to Georgia, 30-15

Texas is a good football team, but the SEC is simply too deep for teams to come out of this league unblemished. Quinn Ewers threw for 211 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, while Georgia's defense held Texas to just 29 yards on the ground. The Longhorns have now lost their last five home games against top-five opponents.

6. Miami (Fla.) (7-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated Louisville, 52-45

Canes quarterback Cam Ward completed 21 of 32 passes with four passing touchdowns in a rollicking defeat of the Cardinals. Miami has now scored 50 points or more in four games this season, which is the most by any Canes team in a single season.

7. Clemson (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Virginia, 48-31

The Tigers have looked like the best-positioned challenger to Miami's dominance, outside of undefeated Pitt. Since losing to Georgia 34-3 back in Week 1, they've scored 40 or more in five of their last six games.

8. Iowa State (7-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated UCF, 38-35

Following an interception that looked every bit like being returned for a backbreaking touchdown, UCF defensive back Braeden Marshall needlessly dropped the ball before breaking the plane and left Iowa State a chance to mount a comeback. That's exactly what Rocco Becht and the Cyclones did.

UCF's Braeden Marshall intercepts a pass but DROPS the ball at the 1-yard line vs. Iowa State

In a gritty win, Becht threw for 274 yards and ran for 97 with three total TDs to keep Iowa State undefeated.

9. BYU (7-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated Oklahoma State, 38-35

This team feels like 2022 Texas Christian. Are the Cougars perfect? Well, their record says they are. And they're certainly one of the two best teams in the Big 12, and that will be good enough to get them into the College Football Playoff.

10. LSU (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Arkansas, 34-10

LSU tailback Caden Durham rushed for 101 yards with three touchdowns in a game that the Tigers broke open late in the second half. They maintain their unbeaten streak in SEC play and will face another undefeated SEC foe in Texas A&M on Saturday.

11. Tennessee (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Alabama, 24-17

Riding tailback Dylan Sampson, who rushed for more than 100 yards in the second half alone, the Vols beat their hated rival for just the second time in 18 years. With the win, Tennessee keeps its SEC title and CFP hopes alive.

12. Indiana (7-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated Nebraska, 56-7

The Hoosiers are one of just three undefeated teams left in the Big Ten, and they look like a legitimate threat to play in the Big Ten championship. Indiana has not trailed an opponent in any game it has played this season.

13. Notre Dame (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Georgia Tech, 31-13

The Fighting Irish came back from a 7-0 deficit for the second time in as many weeks to grab a win. Without Haynes King at quarterback, the Yellow Jackets leaned on Zach Pyron, who completed 20 of 36 passes for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Notre Dame's defense bowed up and held Georgia Tech scoreless in the second and third quarters.

14. Texas A&M (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 34-24

The Aggies held on to defeat the Bulldogs and keep their undefeated SEC season intact. Texas A&M is now one of just two programs in the league yet to take a loss in conference play. The Aggies' only loss this season was to a top-25 Notre Dame team.

15. Missouri (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Auburn, 21-17

The Tigers scored a touchdown with 46 seconds left in the game to seal a comeback win against Auburn. With the victory, not only did Missouri maintain its place in this set of rankings, but it also remains on the bubble for the CFP. Mizzou trailed Auburn 17-6 in the fourth quarter before its comeback.

16. Boise State (5-1)

Week 8 result: Idle

17. Kansas State (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated West Virginia, 45-18

Kansas State is off to its first 6-1 start since 2014 following an impressive win over West Virginia. With WVU selling out to stop DJ Giddens and the Wildcat rushing attack, quarterback Avery Johnson completed 19 of 29 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns.

Kansas State's Avery Johnson connects with Jadon Jackson on an ELECTRIC 60-yard TD vs. West Virginia

18. Illinois (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Michigan, 21-7

The win marked the Illini's first victory against Michigan since 2009 and their third against a team that has been ranked in the top 25. They handed Michigan a second loss in as many Saturdays, marking the first time since 2020 that the Wolverines have lost back-to-back games.

19. Alabama (5-2)

Week 8 result: Lost to Tennessee, 24-17

After earning the No. 1 ranking following a win over Georgia, the Tide have now dropped two of their last three — both losses coming against programs from the state of Tennessee — and might be the only No. 1-ranked team after the season began not to make the CFP.

20. Pitt (6-0)

Week 8 result: Idle

21. Ole Miss (5-2)

Week 8 result: Idle

22. SMU (6-1)

Week 8 result: Defeated Stanford, 40-10

Along with Miami, Clemson and Pitt, the Mustangs are undefeated in conference play. Kevin Jennings passed for more than 300 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a rout of the Cardinal.

23. Army (7-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated East Carolina, 45-28

The Black Knights mauled the Pirates, and quarterback Bryson Daily accounted for 318 yards — including 171 rushing yards — in the win.

24. Navy (6-0)

Week 8 result: Defeated Charlotte, 51-17

The Midshipmen led Charlotte 38-0 — with 10:24 left in the second quarter. The win was marked by three passing touchdowns from quarterback Blake Horvath and two interceptions returned for TDs by Dashaun Peele, who is the first Navy player ever to perform that feat in a game.

25. Colorado (5-2)

Week 8 result: Defeated Arizona, 34-7

The Buffaloes are 5-2 for the first time since 2005 and look like a latecomer to a Big 12 title-contending party with a signature win against Arizona on the road. One where it played the second half without Travis Hunter.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young .

