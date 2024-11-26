College Football 2024 College Football odds Week 14: Lines, spreads for best games of the week Updated Nov. 26, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's time to dive into college football Week 14 — a weekend slate full of classic rivalry games.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 26.

2024 College Football Week 14 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Oregon State @ No. 11 Boise State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Boise State -20.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Boise State -1200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.83 total); Oregon State +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Oklahoma State @ No. 23 Colorado (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Colorado -16.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -700 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Oklahoma State +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Mississippi State @ No. 15 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -25.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -2100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.48 total); Mississippi State +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Utah State @ Colorado State (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Colorado State -6 (Colorado State favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: Colorado State -238 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.20 total); Utah State +195 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia Tech @ No. 6 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -19.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1050 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.95 total); Georgia Tech +675 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $77.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Utah @ UCF (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: UCF -9.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: UCF -325 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Utah +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Michigan @ No. 2 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -20.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -1650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.61 total); Michigan +950 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Tennessee @ Vanderbilt (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -11 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -395 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $49.50 total); Vanderbilt +310 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 South Carolina @ No. 12 Clemson (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -2.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); South Carolina +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Illinois @ Northwestern (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Illinois -7.5 (Illinois -7.5 favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Northwestern +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

West Virginia @ Texas Tech (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Texas Tech -3.5 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); West Virginia +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ No. 4 Penn State (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Penn State -24.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -2800 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.36 total); Maryland +1300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Notre Dame @ USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Notre Dame -7.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); USC +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Arizona State @ Arizona (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Arizona State -9.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Arizona State -325 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Arizona +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Purdue @ No. 10 Indiana (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Indiana -29.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -6500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.15 total); Purdue +2000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington @ No. 1 Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Oregon -19 (Oregon favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Washington +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Texas @ No. 20 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -5.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: Texas -218 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Texas A&M +180 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas State @ No. 17 Iowa State (7:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa State -2.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Kansas State +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

