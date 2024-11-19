College Football 2024 College Football odds Week 13: Lines, spreads for best games of the week Published Nov. 19, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's time to dive into college football Week 13.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 19.

2024 College Football Week 13 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Purdue @ Michigan State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Michigan State -13.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -535 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.87 total); Purdue +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

UNLV @ San Jose State (10 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: UNLV -7.5 (UNLV favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise San Jose State covers)

Moneyline: UNLV -285 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); San Jose State +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

No. 5 Indiana @ No. 2 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -12.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Indiana +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 SMU @ Virginia (noon, ESPN2)

Point spread: SMU -9.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: SMU -310 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Virginia +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Iowa @ Maryland (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Iowa -6.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -218 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Maryland +180 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Kentucky @ No. 3 Texas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -20.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Texas -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Kentucky +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Penn State @ Minnesota (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Penn State -12.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -440 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.27 total); Minnesota +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 BYU @ Arizona State (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Arizona State -3.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Arizona State -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); BYU +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Colorado @ Kansas (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colorado -3 (Colorado favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Kansas +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Northwestern @ Michigan (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Michigan -12 (Michigan favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.27 total); Northwestern +410 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Wisconsin @ Nebraska (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Nebraska -2.5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: Nebraska -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Wisconsin +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Baylor @ Houston (7 p.m, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -8 (Baylor favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -298 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Houston +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Iowa State @ Utah (7:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa State -7.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State-298 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Utah +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Air Force @ Nevada (10:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Nevada -3.5 (Nevada favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Air Force covers)

Moneyline: Nevada -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Air Force +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

