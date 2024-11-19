College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 13: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
Published Nov. 19, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 13.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 19.

2024 College Football Week 13 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Purdue @ Michigan State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Michigan State -13.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Michigan State -535 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.87 total); Purdue +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 1:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR
Michigan State Spartans
MSU

UNLV @ San Jose State (10 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: UNLV -7.5 (UNLV favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise San Jose State covers)
Moneyline: UNLV -285 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); San Jose State +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 3:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UNLV Rebels
UNLV
San Jose State Spartans
SJSU

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

No. 5 Indiana @ No. 2 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -12.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Indiana +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Indiana Hoosiers
IND
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

No. 13 SMU @ Virginia (noon, ESPN2)

Point spread: SMU -9.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: SMU -310 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Virginia +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPN2
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
SMU Mustangs
SMU
Virginia Cavaliers
UVA

Iowa @ Maryland (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Iowa -6.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -218 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Maryland +180 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA
Maryland Terrapins
MD

Kentucky @ No. 3 Texas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -20.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Texas -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Kentucky +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kentucky Wildcats
UK
3
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

No. 4 Penn State @ Minnesota (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Penn State -12.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -440 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.27 total); Minnesota +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN

No. 14 BYU @ Arizona State (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Arizona State -3.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: Arizona State -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); BYU +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
BYU Cougars
BYU
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU

No. 16 Colorado @ Kansas (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colorado -3 (Colorado favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Colorado -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Kansas +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN

Northwestern @ Michigan (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Michigan -12 (Michigan favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.27 total); Northwestern +410 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Northwestern Wildcats
NU
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

Wisconsin @ Nebraska (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Nebraska -2.5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)
Moneyline: Nebraska -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Wisconsin +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB

Baylor @ Houston (7 p.m, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -8 (Baylor favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -298 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Houston +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR
Houston Cougars
HOU

No. 22 Iowa State @ Utah (7:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa State -7.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State-298 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Utah +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST
Utah Utes
UTAH

Air Force @ Nevada (10:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Nevada -3.5 (Nevada favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Air Force covers)
Moneyline: Nevada -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Air Force +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 3:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Air Force Falcons
AFA
Nevada Wolf Pack
NEV

