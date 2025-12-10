College Football
Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore For Cause
Updated Dec. 10, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET

Sherrone Moore's time as Michigan's head coach is over. 

Michigan has fired Moore after two seasons as head coach, citing cause, the school announced Wednesday. 

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement, via NBC Sports. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Moore was 15-8 in his two seasons as Michigan's head coach, posting a 9-3 record this season, but missed two games due to a suspension. He also served as Michigan's acting head coach during Jim Harbaugh's suspension in 2023, winning all four games he coached that year. 

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan's head coach in an interim capacity.

Michigan is set to take on Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

