Defensive Back Recruit Ace Alston Commits to Notre Dame by Having Lucky Charms
Defensive Back Recruit Ace Alston Commits to Notre Dame by Having Lucky Charms

Updated Dec. 10, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET

Maybe if Notre Dame had some Lucky Charms the night before the unveiling of the College Football Playoff bracket, the Fighting Irish would've had better luck?

Four-star defensive back Ace Alston, who's in the Recruiting Class of 2027, committed to play for Notre Dame on Wednesday and, after doing so, poured himself a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal.

Alston, who's from Cincinnati, Ohio, averaged 2.5 interceptions, 13 passes defended, one fumble recovery and 49.5 combined tackles per season in his sophomore and junior years at Anderson High School (2024-25).

247Sports currently ranks Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class third in the nation, with it having received commitments from seven four-star recruits.

As for the 2025 Fighting Irish, Notre Dame was the first team edged out of the College Football Playoff last weekend. After losing to a pair of teams in the first two weeks of the season that ultimately made the playoff in Miami and Texas A&M, Notre Dame ran off 10 consecutive wins, two of them being against ranked opponents when they faced off (USC and Pittsburgh).

The Fighting Irish promptly declined to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against the BYU Cougars (11-2), who were the second team out of the playoff bracket.

