2024 College Football odds Week 11: Lines, spreads for best games of the week

Published Nov. 5, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 11.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 5.

2024 College Football Week 11 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Iowa @ UCLA (9 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa -6.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.06 total); UCLA +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

New Mexico @ San Diego State (10:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: San Diego State -3 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State -155 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); New Mexico +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 68 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 3:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Mexico Lobos
UNM
San Diego State Aztecs
SDSU

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Purdue @ No. 3 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -37.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 37.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: No Line Available
Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR
3
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

West Virginia @ Cincinnati (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Cincinnati -5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); West Virginia +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN

Michigan @ No. 8 Indiana (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Indiana -14 (Indiana favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Michigan +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
8
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

No. 17 Iowa State @ Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Iowa State -3 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Kansas +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN

No. 18 Army @ North Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Army -6 (Army favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise North Texas covers)
Moneyline: Army -205 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); North Texas +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
ESPN2
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Army West Point Black Knights
ARMY
North Texas Mean Green
UNT

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 16 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -2.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Ole Miss +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
16
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS

No. 21 Colorado @ Texas Tech (4 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colorado -3.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Colorado -180 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Texas Tech +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH

Maryland @ No. 1 Oregon (7 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Oregon -25 (Oregon favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); Maryland +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Maryland Terrapins
MD
1
Oregon Ducks
ORE

Oklahoma State @ TCU (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: TCU -11.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: TCU -410 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Oklahoma State +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU

No. 11 Alabama @ No. 14 LSU (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -3 (Alabama favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); LSU +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
14
LSU Tigers
LSU

Nevada @ No. 12 Boise State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Boise State -24 (Boise State favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Nevada covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -1800 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.56 total); Nevada +1000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Nevada Wolf Pack
NEV
12
Boise State Broncos
BSU

Fresno State @ Air Force (9:45 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Fresno State -10.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Air Force covers)
Moneyline: Fresno State -395 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.53 total); Air Force +310 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:45 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Fresno State Bulldogs
FRESNST
Air Force Falcons
AFA


