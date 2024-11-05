2024 College Football odds Week 11: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
It's time to dive into college football Week 11.
Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 5.
2024 College Football Week 11 Odds
(All times ET)
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Iowa @ UCLA (9 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Iowa -6.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.06 total); UCLA +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Mexico @ San Diego State (10:30 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: San Diego State -3 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State -155 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); New Mexico +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 68 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
Purdue @ No. 3 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Ohio State -37.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 37.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: No Line Available
Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined
West Virginia @ Cincinnati (noon, FS1)
Point spread: Cincinnati -5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); West Virginia +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan @ No. 8 Indiana (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Indiana -14 (Indiana favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Michigan +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 17 Iowa State @ Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Iowa State -3 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Kansas +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 18 Army @ North Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Point spread: Army -6 (Army favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise North Texas covers)
Moneyline: Army -205 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); North Texas +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 2 Georgia @ No. 16 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Georgia -2.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Ole Miss +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined
No. 21 Colorado @ Texas Tech (4 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Colorado -3.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Colorado -180 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Texas Tech +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined
Maryland @ No. 1 Oregon (7 p.m., BTN)
Point spread: Oregon -25 (Oregon favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); Maryland +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined
Oklahoma State @ TCU (7 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: TCU -11.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: TCU -410 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Oklahoma State +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 11 Alabama @ No. 14 LSU (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Alabama -3 (Alabama favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); LSU +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
Nevada @ No. 12 Boise State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Boise State -24 (Boise State favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Nevada covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -1800 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.56 total); Nevada +1000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined
Fresno State @ Air Force (9:45 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Fresno State -10.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Air Force covers)
Moneyline: Fresno State -395 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.53 total); Air Force +310 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
