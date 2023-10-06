Zach Edey, Terrence Shannon Jr. headline All-Big Ten preseason team
The Big Ten released its all-conference preseason team Thursday with Purdue center Zach Edey, who was the 2022-23 College Basketball Player of the Year, being named the 2023-24 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
Last season, Edey and the Boilermakers won the Big Ten Championship, but Michigan State went the farthest among Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet 16. Edey was one of four players to be unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten roster, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., Maryland's Jahmir Young and Northwestern's Boo Buie the other three.
Here's the entire Preseason All-Big Ten team:
Terrence Shannon Jr. (Fifth-Year Senior), G, Illinois
2022-23 stats: 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game
Julian Reese Jr. (Junior), F, Maryland
2022-23 stats: 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game
Jahmir Young (Fifth-Year Senior), G, Maryland
2022-23 stats: 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game
Dawson Garcia (Junior), F, Minnesota
2022-23 stats: 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game
A.J. Hoggard (Senior), G, Michigan State
2022-23 stats: 12.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game
Tyson Walker (Grad), G, Michigan State
2022-23 stats: 14.8 points, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game
Keisei Tominaga (Senior), G, Nebraska
2022-23 stats: 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game
Boo Buie (Grad), G, Northwestern
2022-23 stats: 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game
2022-23 stats: 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game
Clifford Omoruyi (Senior), C, Rutgers
2022-23 stats: 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game
