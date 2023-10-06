College Basketball Zach Edey, Terrence Shannon Jr. headline All-Big Ten preseason team Published Oct. 6, 2023 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Big Ten released its all-conference preseason team Thursday with Purdue center Zach Edey, who was the 2022-23 College Basketball Player of the Year, being named the 2023-24 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

Last season, Edey and the Boilermakers won the Big Ten Championship, but Michigan State went the farthest among Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet 16. Edey was one of four players to be unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten roster, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., Maryland's Jahmir Young and Northwestern's Boo Buie the other three.

Here's the entire Preseason All-Big Ten team:

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Fifth-Year Senior), G, Illinois

2022-23 stats: 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game

Julian Reese Jr. (Junior), F, Maryland

2022-23 stats: 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game

Jahmir Young (Fifth-Year Senior), G, Maryland

2022-23 stats: 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game

Dawson Garcia (Junior), F, Minnesota

2022-23 stats: 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game

A.J. Hoggard (Senior), G, Michigan State

2022-23 stats: 12.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game

Tyson Walker (Grad), G, Michigan State

2022-23 stats: 14.8 points, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game

Keisei Tominaga (Senior), G, Nebraska

2022-23 stats: 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game

Boo Buie (Grad), G, Northwestern

2022-23 stats: 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game

Zach Edey (Senior), C, Purdue

2022-23 stats: 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game

Clifford Omoruyi (Senior), C, Rutgers

2022-23 stats: 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game

