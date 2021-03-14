College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: Final bracket forecast ahead of Selection Sunday 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The big day is here — the day the field for the Big Dance is finally set, that is.

Just hours before the NCAA Tournament selection committee convenes on Selection Sunday, Mike DeCourcy is offering up his final bracket forecast predicting the full field for the 2021 edition of March Madness, which starts with the First Four games on Thursday, March 18, before the tourney tips off in earnest on Friday, March 19.

Michigan and Illinois join powerhouses Baylor and Gonzaga as the tournament's No. 1 seeds — and if you're interested, FOX Bet currently has odds on Baylor and Gonzaga versus the field to win the championship, in addition to the normal markets on which team will cut down the nets in Indy.

For those looking at the other end of the bracket, Syracuse and Louisville are among the final four teams in the field, while Memphis finds itself on the outside looking in.

