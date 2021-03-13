basketball NCAA Tournament Selection Special: Get in on the Madness with FOX Bet's Super 6 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

When you get right down to it, life is nothing more than a series of brackets. And the key to success is surviving and advancing.

So before the home printer buzzes Sunday evening and you start doing a deep dive into the number of 16 seeds you're choosing to knock off a top squad — the answer is one, by the way, in 35 years — make sure you play FOX Bet's Super 6 Selection Special game.

Here are the six questions and a little bit of advice on each heading into Selection Sunday.

1. What seed will Michigan State be in the bracket?

Miss the tournament, 16-14, 13-12, 11, 10-9, 8 or higher

Let’s start by saying that no "at-large team" is likely to finish below an 11-seed. Usually, four teams that are in the "First Four" end up being slotted as 11-seeds before they enter the main bracket. Michigan State’s case is interesting. The Spartans were out two weeks ago, surged at the end of the regular season, beat Michigan and appeared safe before laying an egg against Maryland in the first game of the Big Ten tourney. In other words, the Spartans likely get into the bracket but could easily end up as a 10 or 11.

2. How many Big East teams will make the bracket?

1-6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11+

Georgetown’s win Saturday to earn an automatic bid gives the Big East another entrant into the dance. Villanova, Creighton and UConn were safely in. Seton Hall and Xavier have outside chances, and St. John’s is likely sitting at home.

3. How many Big Ten teams will make the bracket?

1-2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7+

Well, the automatic bid will go to Ohio State or Illinois after Sunday’s Big Ten title game. Realistically, both are in as very high seeds, with Michigan a possible No. 1, Iowa a 2 or 3, Wisconsin a possible 6 or 7, and Purdue and Rutgers likely in. Michigan State and Maryland could boost the Big Ten’s total to nine.

4. Which region will Kansas be placed in?

East, West, South, Midwest

Here’s a tricky one because with the entire tournament in one site in Indianapolis (and surrounding locales around the Hoosier State), the traditional regions are not as important because of the travel advantages that typically go along with them. Normally, Kansas would probably be in the Midwest or possibly in the South as a likely No. 4 seed. The other question is the Jayhawks' status due to their COVID-19 testing situation that arose in the Big 12 tournament.

5. Which region will Villanova be placed in?

East, West, South, Midwest

In normal times, Villanova’s situation of not having spark plug guard Collin Gillespie combined with its late-season struggles would have likely sent the Wildcats out West as a 6-seed. But again, this isn’t normal.

6. What seed will North Carolina be in the bracket?

Miss the tournament, 14-16, 13-12, 11, 10, 9 or higher

The Tar Heels used a late-season surge to lock up another NCAA Tournament berth. Their appearance in the ACC semifinals should help them get a higher spot than they otherwise would've received. At this point, it would be stunning to see them less than an 8 seed.

