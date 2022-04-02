NCAA Tournament odds: Opening lines for men's title game

College Basketball
Will the North Carolina Tar Heels win their seventh national title in men's basketball, or will the Kansas Jayhawks claim their fourth national crown?

Here's everything you need to know about the odds for Monday's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament championship game — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under.

MONDAY'S GAME

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (33-6), 9:20 p.m. ET, TBS

Point spread: Kansas -4.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Kansas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); North Carolina +155 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 153.5 points scored by both teams combined

"This game is going to be a coin flip," said Martin Pascual, FOX Bet trading operations specialist. "However, with the way UNC has been playing lately, I like their chances to win the championship. They are peaking at the right time. Just a month ago, their odds were at +15000 to win the title and now they’re one of the last two teams standing."

A key to the game will be the health of Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot, who briefly went to the locker room with just about five minutes left Saturday after suffering an ankle injury. Bacot finished with 21 rebounds and 11 points.

"Caleb Love has come up big for them time and time again in the tournament and I expect him to be brimming with confidence on Monday," Pascual said of the Tar Heels guard, who scored a game-high 28 points against Duke. "I am pretty sure Kansas’ coaching staff will devise a game plan to limit him.

"Biggest question mark would be the health of Armando Bacot’s foot. If he’s not close to healthy, I am not sure who can stop David McCormack."

North Carolina leads the all-time series against Kansas 6-5.

Here are the results of the past 10 title games:

2021 Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
2020 No game because of COVID-19
2019 Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77
2018 Villanova 79, Michigan 62
2017 North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65
2016 Villanova 77, North Carolina 74
2015 Duke 68, Wisconsin 63
2014 Connecticut 60, Kentucky 54
2013 Louisville 82, Michigan 76-a
2012 Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

a = title vacated for rules violations

Schools with multiple NCAA titles

UCLA 11
Kentucky 8
North Carolina 6
Duke 5
Indiana 5
Connecticut 3
Kansas 3
Villanova 3
Louisville 2
Cincinnati 2
Florida 2
Michigan State 2
NC State 2
Oklahoma A&M/State 2
San Francisco 2

When you're ready to make a wager or two on the national title game, head on over to FOX Bet.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

