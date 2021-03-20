College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: How to bet every second-round March Madness game 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

After a successful opening round betting every game Friday and Saturday, let’s roll those winnings into the second round.

Here are my picks against the spread for every game – yes, all 16 – of the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Record against the spread through Day 2: 18-13*

*VCU vs. Oregon canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Illinois (-7) vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago

It's a battle of two schools separated by just two hours. Loyola prevailed over a great defensive Georgia Tech team in the first round, so it should be ready for the Illinois pressure. The Ramblers won’t have a 13-1 offensive rebounding edge this time, though.

Illinois is clearly the better team, but the line is just too high because the public will load up on the top seed. Pick: Loyola +7

No. 2 Houston (-8.5) vs. No. 10 Rutgers

Two top-20 defenses — so first to 50 wins?

I’m extremely bullish on the Cougars having a chance to get to the Final Four, but the DeJon Jarreau hip injury is troubling. He was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Houston would miss him dearly against Rutgers' leading scorer, Ron Harper Jr. Pick: Rutgers +8.5

No. 3 West Virginia (-3.5) vs. No. 11 Syracuse

Two of the best coaches in the past generation of college basketball meet for the ninth time. Bob Huggins will have WVU ready for Syracuse's vaunted 2-3 matchup zone, and Derek Culver gives the Mountaineers an interior threat that SDSU didn’t have in the previous round.

Huggins is the king of the junk defenses, so don’t be surprised by something exotic on Buddy Boeheim (30 points in the opening round). Pick: West Virginia -3.5

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-6) vs. No. 12 Oregon State

The Beavers are here because they made 10-of-21 from deep against a very inexperienced Tennessee team. The thing is, Oklahoma State is even more inexperienced, with only one senior in the rotation. Pick: Oregon State +6

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Baylor (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

There is no discernible advantage for the Badgers in this game. They’re just average defending the 3-point line (133rd), while Baylor is the best 3-point-shooting team in the country.

The public will back Wisconsin after it took down name-brand UNC; the Bears are the side. Pick: Baylor -6.5

No. 7 Florida (-8.5) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

As much as I liked Oral Roberts against Ohio State, I can’t back them again. It was a perfect storm – a tired team, projected by many to make the Final Four, which inflated the line – and the Buckeyes took the Golden Eagles lightly.

The Gators should lock down Max Abmas (29 points against OSU) and win with ease. Pick: Florida -8.5

No. 3 Arkansas (+1) vs. No. 6 Texas Tech

This matchup features contrasting styles, with tempo-pushing Arkansas facing off against one of the most disciplined half-court defenses in the country.

With two freshman starters, Arkansas took 15 minutes to warm up against sloppy Colgate (22 turnovers) before pulling away. If this is played in the 50s or 60s, edge to Chris Beard’s Red Raiders. Pick: Texas Tech -1

No. 5 Villanova (-6) vs. No. 13 North Texas

Yes, I lost on Winthrop against Villanova, but I’m going against the Wildcats again.

The Mean Green play tenacious defense (38th in the country), with five senior starters who held Purdue to 41% shooting on 2-pointers. If Jeremiah Robinson-Earl doesn’t dominate inside, North Texas could win outright. Pick: North Texas +6

EAST REGION

No. 1 Michigan (-5) vs. No. 8 LSU

The Wolverines didn’t miss second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers in round one, but they will against LSU.

The Tigers' offense is thin inside and will have trouble with 7-footer Hunter Dickinson, but I’ve got to take the points with the much better offensive team. Pick: LSU +5

No. 2 Alabama (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Maryland

Two scrappy defensive teams square off in a game in which 60 points might be enough to move on.

Maryland must rebound better after giving UConn 22 offensive boards. Alabama has more talent, but the Terps might have the best player on the floor in guard Eric Ayala (23 points in the first round). Pick: Alabama -4.5

No. 4 Colorado (+1) vs. No. 5 Florida State

The Seminoles were unimpressive in the second half Saturday, unable to pull away from a feisty UNC Greensboro team. Plus, senior guard MJ Walker turned an ankle.

Colorado’s senior point guard, McKinley Wright, will not be overwhelmed by the big stage, but the Buffaloes also won’t shoot 16-for-25 on 3-pointers again. Pick: FSU -1

No. 11 UCLA (line not yet live) vs. No. 13 Abilene Christian

The Wildcats play suffocating, physical defense, which might rattle the one-on-one-loving Bruins. Abilene Christian has faced Texas Tech and Arkansas, so it is battle-tested.

Still, it's tough to go against the Pac-12 right now, as the conference has won and covered in every game (5-0). Pick: UCLA

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga (-14) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

The undefeated Zags don’t figure to be tested much by an Oklahoma team that does nothing well outside of the phenomenal shooting of Austin Reaves.

Gonzaga has won 24 straight games by double digits. Don’t overthink this. Pick: Gonzaga -14

No. 2 Iowa (-4) vs. No. 7 Oregon

The Ducks' game against VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol, so they haven’t played since losing to Oregon State on March 12 in the Pac-12 tournament.

As long as the Ducks can survive the first half, Dana Altman should be able to scheme up a defense to contain Luka Garza. Pick: Oregon +4

No. 3 Kansas (+1) vs. No. 6 USC

The Jayhawks were putrid for a half before rallying past Eastern Washington, a horrendous defensive team that gave up 55 second-half points.

Between lottery pick Evan Mobley and the 11th-rated defense in the country, the Trojans should win, unless foul shooting (ranked 328th) does them in. Pick: USC -1

No. 5 Creighton (-5.5) vs. No. 13 Ohio

The Bobcats took on money all week and rallied to beat Virginia, a team that wilted late after not practicing all week because of COVID. Creighton, meanwhile, survived a last-second missed layup to beat UCSB.

The Blue Jays, who want to push the tempo, should have success offensively against the 152nd defense in the country. Pick: Creighton -5.5

