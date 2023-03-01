College Basketball
2024 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
2024 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker

Updated Mar. 4, 2024 1:58 p.m. ET

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is fast approaching. 

Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.

Those who don't win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the NCAA tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 17.

In the meantime, we'll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.

2024 NCAA Men's Conference Tournament Schedules, Brackets and Automatic Bids:

Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:

American East

  • Schedule: March 9-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

American Athletic

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Atlantic 10

  • Schedule: March 12-17
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

ACC

  • Schedule: March 12-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

ASUN

  • Schedule: March 4-10
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Big 12

  • Schedule: March 12-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Big East

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Big Sky

  • Schedule: March 9-13
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Big South

  • Schedule: March 6-10
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Big Ten

  • Schedule: March 13-17
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Big West

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

CAA

  • Schedule: March 8-12
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Conference USA

  • Schedule: March 12-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Horizon League

  • Schedule: March 5-12
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Ivy League

  • Schedule: March 16-17
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

MAAC

  • Schedule: March 12-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

MAC

  • Schedule: March 14-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

MEAC

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Missouri Valley

  • Schedule: March 7-10
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Mountain West

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Northeast

  • Schedule: March 6-12
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Ohio Valley

  • Schedule: March 6-9
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Pac-12

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Patriot League

  • Schedule: March 5-13
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

SEC

  • Schedule: March 13-17
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Southern

  • Schedule: March 8-11
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Southland

  • Schedule: March 10-13
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

SWAC

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Summit League

  • Schedule: March 8-12
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

Sun Belt

  • Schedule: March 5-11
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

West Coast

  • Schedule: March 7-12
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:

WAC

  • Schedule: March 13-16
  • Bracket
  • Automatic Bid:
