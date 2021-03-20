College Basketball March Madness 2021: Day 2 point spreads, live gambling updates 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Day 2 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament rolls on – and so do the wagers.

To help you keep track of all the madness, here are live, updating gambling results for every game of Day 2 of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament (with all odds via FOX Bet), plus the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for each upcoming game.

No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado

Spread: Colorado -5.5

Moneylines: Colorado -275; Georgetown +205

Total over/under: 138 total points scored

No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State

Spread: Florida State -10.5

Moneylines: Florida State -700; UNC Greensboro +450

Total over/under: 145 total points scored

No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas

Spread: Kansas -10.5

Moneylines: Kansas -700; Eastern Washington +450

Total over/under: 146.5 total points scored

No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU (1:45 p.m. ET)

Spread: LSU -1.5

Moneylines: LSU -125; St. Bonaventure +100

Total over/under: Off the board

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan (3:00 p.m. ET)

Spread: Michigan -25.5

Moneylines: Off the board

Total over/under: 142.5 total points scored

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton (3:30 p.m. ET)

Spread: Creighton -7

Moneylines: Creighton -300; UC Santa Barbara +225

Total over/under: 138.5 total points scored

No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama (4:00 p.m. ET)

Spread: Alabama -17

Moneylines: Alabama -3300; Iona +1000

Total over/under: 147.5 total points scored

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 USC (4:30 p.m. ET)

Spread: USC -6

Moneylines: USC -260; Drake +215

Total over/under: 135.5 total points scored

No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa (6:25 p.m. ET)

Spread: Iowa -14.5

Moneylines: Iowa -1600; Grand Canyon +750

Total over/under: 144.5 total points scored

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Connecticut (7:10 p.m. ET)

Spread: Connecticut -3

Moneylines: Connecticut -162; Maryland +125

Total over/under:​​​​​​​ 130 total points scored

No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia (7:15 p.m. ET)

Spread: Virginia -7.5

Moneylines: Virginia -400; Ohio +280

​​​​​​​Total over/under:​​​​​​​ 131 total points scored

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (7:25 p.m. ET)

Spread: Pick 'em

Moneylines: Oklahoma -110; Missouri -110

​​​​​​​Total over/under:​​​​​​​ 140 total points scored

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (9:20 p.m. ET)

Spread: Gonzaga -33.5

Moneylines: Off the board

​​​​​​​Total over/under:​​​​​​​ 154 total points scored

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU (9:40 p.m. ET)

Spread: BYU -3.5

Moneylines: BYU -168; UCLA +142

​​​​​​​Total over/under:​​​​​​​ TK

No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas (9:50 p.m. ET)

Spread: Texas -9

Moneylines: Texas -500; Abilene Christian +333

​​​​​​​Total over/under:​​​​​​​ 140.5 total points scored

No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon (9:57 p.m. ET)

Spread: Oregon -7

Moneylines: Oregon -225; VCU +175

​​​​​​​Total over/under:​​​​​​​ 137.5 total points scored

