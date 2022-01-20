College Basketball Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero sit atop Katz's Freshman Tiers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

College basketball is in good hands with the 2021 freshman class, even if not all of them stick around to be sophomores.

The contributions from this year's freshman class have been outstanding at times and situationally productive at others.

Either way, at least one freshman is likely to have a significant say in the chase for the national championship. And the competition for this year's Wayman Tisdale Award, awarded to college basketball's most outstanding freshman, is quite fierce.

Here are my freshman tiers.

Tier 1: The best of the best

1. Jabari Smith , Auburn : Smith is the top freshman in the country for the best team in the country. He hasn’t had eye-popping numbers to date, but his impact all over the floor has been significant. He delivered 25 points in a rivalry win over Alabama and is my pick for No. 1 in the NBA Draft.

2. Paolo Banchero , Duke : Banchero could still go No. 1 in the draft and lead the Blue Devils to a title. He’s averaging 18 points and seven rebounds per game and continues to be a matchup issue.

3. Chet Holmgren , Gonzaga : The unicorn isn’t dominating the basket at the offensive end, but he has been a major problem for opposing teams defensively. He’s rebounding and blocking and altering shots on most possessions.

4. TyTy Washington, Kentucky: Washington has been the perfect complement to Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler. He is a better scorer and shooter, giving the Wildcats a perimeter that will be difficult to punch out in March.

5. Blake Wesley, Notre Dame: The Irish are a young group, and Wesley is the best of the bunch. He has been a star for Mike Brey and will become one of the best players in the ACC if he stays beyond his freshman year. He has been consistently good in big games.

Tier 2: Next in line

6. Max Christie, Michigan State: Christie is starting to blossom into a big-time talent for Tom Izzo. He has gone through a natural maturation. He will continue to have his moments and make big shots for the Spartans down the stretch.

7. JD Davison, Alabama: Davison has been one of the most electric players in the SEC. He can beat opponents off the dribble and cause some serious issues for opposing teams trying to keep up with him. He also has the ability to posterize any defender.

8. Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin: The Badgers rarely have a freshman point guard. But Hepburn has been a pleasant surprise, giving this team a steady hand at the position. He’s also a tremendous on-ball defender.

9. Kennedy Chandler , Tennessee : Chandler has delivered as the Vols' leader at the point. There have been some natural waves of play for a freshman season, but overall, if he keeps the turnovers down, he’ll be just fine for the stretch run.

10. Trevor Keels, Duke: Keels didn’t get the love in the preseason that he deserved. He’s third on the team in scoring behind Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr., but he and fellow freshman A.J. Griffin should be a problem for opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

Tier 3: Don't sleep on them

11. Jalen Duren, Memphis: The Tigers' struggles have contributed to Duren being further down on the list. But he has come up large in big moments, with 14 points in wins over Alabama and at Wichita State.

12. Harrison Ingram, Stanford: The Cardinal continue to recruit well, and Jerod Haase has a real gem in Ingram, who is leading the team in scoring. Ingram had 21 points in an impressive upset win over previously unbeaten USC.

13. Bryce McGowens, Nebraska: McGowens is leading the Huskers with 15.7 points per game. He has filled a necessary void since his older brother, Trey, went down with an injury in the fourth game of the season. McGowens will be one of the best in the Big Ten next season.

14. Malaki Branham, Ohio State: I'm not sure who had Branham as the Buckeyes' second-leading scorer. But he busted out with 24 points in a win over Northwestern.

Tier 4: Room to grow

15. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton: The 6-foot-10 freshman is coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound game in an 18-point win over St. Bonaventure.

16. Moussa Diabate, Michigan: Diabate continues to shine. He’s getting more minutes, and his productivity is paying off for Juwan Howard. He’s a tough matchup and can be the star after Hunter Dickinson departs.

17. Emoni Bates, Memphis: He’s the second-leading scorer on a struggling Memphis team. However, Bates is still a massive talent. He will ultimately figure it out and be consistent.

18. Kendall Brown, Baylor: Brown hasn’t needed to be as productive with Baylor, but he certainly has the goods to do so. He will be a classic Baylor player who shines in year two.

19. Terquavion Smith, NC State: Smith is quietly putting together a solid freshman season, averaging 14 points and shooting 40%. He can be a star in the ACC next season.

20. Malachi Smith, Dayton: Yes, there are two freshmen from Dayton on this list. Smith is going to be a good one. He dished out 12 assists in the 18-point win over St. Bonaventure.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

