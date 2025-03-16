College Basketball 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament injury updates: Cooper Flagg, J'Wan Roberts, more Published Mar. 17, 2025 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The bracket is set. Now it's time for the madness.

The favorites are clear. Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida claimed the No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, while Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan State and St. John's are the No. 2 seeds.

At the same time, there are injuries to some of the biggest stars in the tournament, which could play a role in how the bracket shakes out.

[MORE: 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here]

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are injuries to keep tabs on — plus the latest on those players' tournament availability.

Injury: Sprained ankle

Latest update: Expected to be available

2024-25 stats: 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game

What it means: Flagg is the favorite for the Wooden Player of the Year award. He's an offensive hub and defensive stalwart for Duke. The Blue Devils, though, were still able to win the ACC Tournament after Flagg went down in their quarterfinal game against Georgia Tech. They hope to, and expect to, have their freshman phenom back for an NCAA Tournament run, but he may miss their opening game.

Injury: Dislocated shoulder

Latest update: Out indefinitely

2024-25 stats: 2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game

What it means: Brown also got hurt during Duke's quarterfinal-round game, re-injuring his shoulder in Thursday’s victory. He didn't return to the game after going through some tests and going to the hospital. Brown, the anchor of the Blue Devils' defense, has been stellar in the 23 games he has appeared in this year prior to his injury.

Injury: Muscle strain

Latest update: Out for the tournament

2024-25 stats: 13.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game

What it means: The Cyclones will be without the heartbeat of their team and their leader in assists per game for the entirety of the NCAA Tournament. It's a tough blow for Iowa State, who was looking to improve on a Sweet 16 appearance in 2024, and even more heartbreaking for the senior Gilbert, who won't have another chance at redemption.

Injury: Groin

Latest update: Questionable for first round

2024-25 stats: 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game

What it means: Lipsey's injury situation isn't as dire as Gilbert's, but the Cyclones can't afford to lose another ball-handler. Lipsey is one of the best perimeter defenders in the country, and with Gilbert done for the season, his health is paramount for Iowa State.

Injury: Left leg

Latest update: First-round availability TBD

2024-25 stats: 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game

What it means: While the severity of Nelson's leg injury is unknown, if he misses any time it would hinder the Crimson Tide. They're a worse team without him, and that was on display when Florida dominated them in the SEC Tournament semifinals after Nelson went out. The senior forward was also an integral part of their 2024 Final Four run as he averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds across five NCAA Tournament games.

Injury: Left foot

Latest update: TBD

2024-25 stats: 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game

What it means: Memphis' offense will take a hit if Hunter misses significant time. He is the team's Energizer Bunny, a crucial member for Memphis throughout this season and for its postseason hopes. The Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament in 2024, and Hunter, a Texas transfer, was one of the main additions to help them make a run.

Injury: Shoulder

Latest update: Will be available for the tournament

2024-25 stats: 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game

What it means: The Wildcats are clearly a better team when Butler is healthy; they've gone 18-6 in the games he has played in. His health, though, has been a question all season, specifically with his left shoulder, which he aggravated in Kentucky's SEC Tournament game against Oklahoma.

Injury: Right wrist

Latest update: Out for the season

2024-25 stats: 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game

What it means: Robinson had an up-and-down season in his first year at Kentucky, but his ability to score in a hurry will be missed. Guard play is especially important in March Madness and now the Wildcats will be without Robinson, while Butler might not be feeling 100 percent.

Injury: Sprained right ankle

Latest update: Tournament availability TBD

2024-25 stats: 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game

What it means: Roberts is the foundation that keeps the Cougars' stout defense intact. They lack depth at center with Joseph Tugler proving inconsistent at times. With Gonzaga potentially looming, Houston will hope Roberts can return to defend a Bulldogs team loaded with big men.

Injury: Ankle

Latest update: Probable for first round

2024-25 stats: 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game

What it means: Zugac has teetered between a reserve and a role player for the Bluejays this season. He was vital, however, to their run to the Big East Tournament title game. He rolled his ankle in that game and did not return.

Injury: Broken right hand

Latest update: Out indefinitely

2024-25 stats: 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game

What it means: Hunter suffered a season-ending hand injury in Thursday's ACC Tournament victory over SMU just when he had carved out an expanded role down the final stretch of the regular season. Hunter, who started nine of the Tigers' previous 12 games, played just eight minutes against the Mustangs before breaking his hand.

Injury: Upper body

Latest update: Expected to be available

2024-25 stats: 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game

What it means: The Red Raiders' starting guard played in only the first half of Thursday's game against Baylor before sitting out the second half with an upper-body injury. He didn't score a point against Baylor, going 0-for-3 from the floor. He also missed Friday's semifinal matchup against Arizona.

Injury: Foot

Latest update: Expected to be available

2024-25 stats: 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game

What it means: Losing both McMillian and Williams hurt the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Tournament, where they fell to Arizona in the semifinals. The time off from not having to play again on Saturday, though, was important, as it seems like two of their key scorers are good to go for the Big Dance.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share