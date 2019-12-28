Islanders take on the Wild on 3-game slide

New York Islanders (23-10-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-15-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Islanders play Minnesota.

The Wild are 10-2-3 at home. Minnesota ranks third in the NHL shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.8 shots per game.

The Islanders are 10-6-1 on the road. New York is last in the NHL recording 28.8 shots per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with 15 goals and has collected 32 points. Ryan Suter has recorded two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 16 goals and has 32 points. Brock Nelson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (illness), Cal Clutterbuck: out (wrist).