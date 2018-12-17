Robbie Gould nails 36-yard field goal to give San Francisco an OT win over Seattle
Video Details
Robbie Gould hits a game winning 36-yard field goal to lead San Francisco over Seattle in OT 26-23.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618