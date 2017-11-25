Joe Gaziano sacks Cam Thomas, Sam Miller recovers fumble and stretches for the Wildcats’ touchdown
After Northwestern's Joe Gaziano sacks Cam Thomas, Sam Miller recovers the fumble and stretches across the goal line for the short touchdown. Wildcats lead Illinois 21-7 after the play.
More College Football Videos
Dabo Swinney earns 100th career win as No. 3 Clemson beats South Carolina 34-10
15 mins ago
No. 23 Northwestern pulls away from Illinois 42-7
3 hours ago
No. 19 Michigan State cruises past Rutgers 40-7
3 hours ago
War Eagle! No. 6 Auburn dethrones No. 1 Alabama in Iron Bowl upset
4 hours ago
No. 5 Wisconsin completes 12-0 season with 31-0 win over Minnesota
4 hours ago
Joe Gaziano sacks Cam Thomas, Sam Miller recovers fumble and stretches for the Wildcats' touchdown
5 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
20146-20149