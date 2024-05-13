United Football League UFL 2024: Jordan Ta'amu and Ty Scott TD leads top 10 plays from Week 7 Published May. 13, 2024 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions remain unscathed in the UFL standings as they topped the St. Louis Battlehawks 30-26 in a close affair Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers put themselves in playoff position with a 22-9 win over the DC Defenders. The Arlington Renegades captured their first win of the season in grand fashion with a 47-23 walloping of the Memphis Showboats.

And rounding things out in Week 7, the San Antonio Brahmas (5-2) were victorious over the Houston Roughnecks, 15-12, on Sunday. San Antonio and St. Louis (5-2) are currently tied atop the UFL standings.

These are the top plays of Week 7!

10. K JJ Molson, Roughnecks

Checking in at the 10th spot is JJ Molson's 62-yard field goal, good for the longest field goal hit of the 2024 campaign. Molson was Houston's MVP despite its loss Sunday, hitting four field goals in the affair.

9. DE Chris Odom, DT Keonte Schad, Roughnecks

Sticking with Houston-San Antonio, Chris Odom and Keonte Schad combined for this strip sack and fumble recovery in the third quarter. Odom, the UFL's 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, is having another excellent season.

8. RB Jacob Saylors, Battlehawks

Saylors had two TDs in this one, the latter of which involved several broken tackles and a nifty spin move.

7. LB Donald Payne, CB Ajene Harris, Renegades

Now this play had it all. The pursuit from Payne was impeccable to force a fumble, before a pair of Arlington defenders pulled off an incredible display of teamwork on a lateral to put Arlington in plus position.

6. RB Matthew Colburn II, Panthers

Colburn was unable to find pay dirt on this 53-yard dart, but it helped set up Michigan's opening score of the game. It was all she wrote from there, as the Panthers are undefeated in games in which they score a TD in the first quarter.

5. S Joe Powell, Renegades

The Arlington defense had everything going for it against Memphis. Not only did Joe Powell show off his soft hands on this INT, he flashed some running back skills as well on the 40-yard return.

4. K Ryan Santoso, Brahmas

The man who's currently working on his aviation degree piloted San Antonio to a win with this 51-yard field goal.

3. QB Luis Perez and WR J.P. Payton, Renegades

This duo's become a mainstay in the top 10. Perez rattled off this nice jump pass that fell right in Payton's lap for a 33-yard score.

2. QB Adrian Martinez and WR Kevin Austin Jr., Stallions

Martinez and Austin's pitch-and-catch ended up as the game-winning score. Martinez fit the slant pass into a tight window, before Austin Jr. broke away with blazing speed to complete the 40-yard TD.

1. QB Jordan Ta'amu and WR Ty Scott, Defenders

This 70-yard pop pass from Ta'amu to Scott was good for 70 yards on the first play of DC's second drive. The play action fake absolutely froze the defense before a Michigan defender tried to jump in front of Scott's slant route. He bit and lost, and the rest, as they say, is history.

