United Football League 2024 UFL odds: Underdogs will bark on Conference Championship weekend Updated Jun. 5, 2024 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst

The UFL regular season is in the books, and now the fun really starts, as bettors can lean into some spring football playoff action.

Other than their loss in Week 9, the Stallions have been pretty perfect. In the USFL Conference Championship, they face a tough Michigan team that took them to the wire in Week 10.

Can the Panthers bring it again this weekend?

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio and St. Louis will battle it out for the XFL Conference Championship. And if last week's game was any indicator of what we can expect this weekend, don't anticipate offensive fireworks.

So let's take a look at the two exciting matchups in this penultimate week of the UFL season and dive into which teams I'm backing.

Michigan Panthers @ Birmingham Stallions (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ABC)

These teams met just last week and the line was eight points. That was too many points, as Michigan lost 20-19 and easily covered the spread. Not only did Michigan cover, the Panthers dominated the stat sheet and should probably have won the game. They held Birmingham to 223 yards of offense, while gaining 324 yards on 5.5 yards per play — a significant 1.5 yards per play advantage. The oddsmakers have adjusted, but not enough. This 6.5-point spread is still too much.

PICK: Michigan (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

San Antonio Brahmas @ St. Louis Battlehawks (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Here's another rematch and another case of the underdog getting too many points. These teams also met last week, and in a 13-12 defensive struggle, San Antonio covered but came out on the losing end. Despite the loss, the stats didn’t match the final score. The Brahmas won the battle for yards and for yards per play, holding St. Louis to a mere 199 yards of offense. Happy to take 3.5 in what should be another close, low-scoring game.

PICK: San Antonio (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share