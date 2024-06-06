National Football League Panthers reportedly signing Showboats and All-UFL WR Daewood Davis Published Jun. 6, 2024 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the UFL season winds down, several of its top players are once again in line for NFL opportunities in 2024, a key part of league cofounder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's vision for this league.

The first of those players to sign with an NFL team is Memphis Showboats wide receiver Daewood Davis, who is reportedly joining the Carolina Panthers.

Davis was a bright spot in the Showboats' 2-8 season, which led to a third-place finish outside the playoff picture in the USFL Conference. However, the speedy Davis led Memphis with 446 receiving yards, good for seventh in the UFL, and tied for a team high with five receiving touchdowns on the season.

Davis may be the first UFL player to sign with an NFL team thus far, but he will likely not be the last. NFL scouts will be keeping a close eye this weekend on several key players from the UFL's four playoff teams — the USFL Conference's Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers and the XFL Conference's St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share